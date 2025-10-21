Police Federation says finance minister's statement on £200m policing package 'non-commital'
Liam Kelly, chairman of the federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, was reacting to Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd speaking in the Stormont Assembly earlier today.
It comes as the PSNI seeks a £200m package spread over five years to shore up falling officer numbers.
Mr O’Dowd was asked about it in the Assembly by party colleague and convicted IRA bomber Gerry Kelly, who asked: “Can the minister outline what steps he is taking to support the Justice Minister and Chief Constable's call for additional funding for the PSNI?”
The reply came from Mr O’Dowd that he had “indicated and made it clear that it is my intention, as part of the three-year budgetary cycle, to make a recommendation to the Executive as part of that budget that the PSNI's sustainability plan is fully funded”.
He added: “That will amount to around £200m over a number of years.
"The Department of Justice submitted a business case to my department, and it has been cleared.
"It meets the required criteria, and I hope that Executive colleagues will support me in that bid to fully fund the PSNI's sustainability plan.”
Reacting tonight, Mr Kelly said: “This announcement deserves a guarded welcome. However, we’re still some way off seeing the minister’s ‘intention’ translated into a definitive timeframe for delivery.
"I note there are no hard and fast commitments or guarantees in his announcement, just non-committal language.
"It’s disappointing the recovery plan has taken this length of time to be brought to the Executive.
"Ultimately, ministers will be judged on actual delivery rather than promises and intentions.
“After all, the plan was meant to have commenced in April, so we’re already well behind implementing what was a three-year plan to boost officer numbers to 7,000 from the present historic low of 6,190 and herald a new beginning for policing.
“In Year One, the plan was for an extra 150 officers, but because numbers have slipped to 6,190, what we actually need is a further 160 posts to meet the target of 6,500 by April next year.
"With five months left in this financial year, that target will not be met.
“I will watch what happens next with great interest. Ministers must step up to the plate to back the Chief Constable’s plan. I would urge them not to shirk or shy away from this responsibility and agree to end the decline."