Police first received Sir Jeffrey Donaldson complaint in March
The Police Service of Northern Ireland are believed to have received a complaint in March 2024 alleging the historical offences, and immediately started an investigation into the claims.
That investigation led to the arrest and charge of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on 28th March.
The timeline appears to contradict a number of theories which have been circulating, focused on when the investigation began.
It is understood Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will strenuously contest the charges against him.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “On 29th March 2024, we confirmed that a 61 year old man had been charged with non-recent sexual offences, alongside a 57 year old woman who was charged with aiding and abetting additional offences.
“We are aware of ongoing commentary on social media platforms and in the mainstream media regarding the timeline of this investigation”.