Police in Northern Ireland investigate security breach around the visit of the US President Joe Biden

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation into a security breach around the visit of the US President Joe Biden.

By Rebecca Black
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read

A huge security operation was put in place for the visit ahead of Mr Biden’s arrival on Tuesday evening for a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

More than 300 officers from the rest of the UK have been drafted into Northern Ireland to support the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A document, which was marked PSNI and sensitive, was found by a member of the public, the BBC reported.

A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting US President Joe Biden stands outside Ulster University, as the US President makes a speech inside, in Belfast on April 12, 2023, as part of his four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement"A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting US President Joe Biden stands outside Ulster University, as the US President makes a speech inside, in Belfast on April 12, 2023, as part of his four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement"
It is understood it was an operational order which outlines officer deployments, however, no personal details on the President, his officials or those of other dignitaries associated with the visit were included within the document.

Responding, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware of a security breach,” they said.

“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

