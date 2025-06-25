Police investigating potential breach of parading laws during Newry anti-immigration protest

PSNI are investigating a parade in Newry earlier this week.

​The PSNI are investigating an anti-immigration protest in Newry on Monday – saying the parade had not been notified to authorities.

A group of people waving Irish tricolours walked through the city centre in protest at the decision of the local council to back the area becoming a City of Sanctuary for asylum seekers and refugees.

Some nationalist opposition to the move initially appeared on social media under the banner of ‘Newry Says No’ – despite support for the policy from nationalist political parties on Newry, Mourne and Down district council last week.

​Police have now told the News Letter they are investigating whether any offences took place under parading legislation – as protestors had not sought permission from the Parades Commission.

Police said they were in attendance at simultaneous anti-immigration and anti-racism protests in Newry town centre on Monday evening, 23 June.

“Both protests were peaceful in nature with no arrests or disorder however although peaceful, no notification had been given to the parades commission of intention to parade and as such police issued warnings regarding an unnotified parade to those taking part. We are now reviewing video footage around potential parades legislation offences”, a spokesperson said.

Social media footage shows groups of people gathered in the road, with others making they way through the town’s streets waving Irish flags.

Police warnings can be heard – with officers warning that they may be taking part in an illegal procession. PSNI officers can be seen gathering video evidence during the event.

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said it “has no record of receipt of a notification of an intention to hold a public procession in Newry on Monday 23 June 2025. Any suspected failure to comply with the notification requirements set out in the Public Processions (Northern Ireland) Act 1998 is subject to investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland”.