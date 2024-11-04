DUP MLAs have tabled a motion at Stormont calling on the Police Ombudsman (PONI) to disclose the findings of its investigation into the sectarian murder of ten Protestant workmen at Kingsmill, without further delay.

Last month, victims of the republican terror attack announced they are taking legal action against the Ombudsman’s office in a bid to speed up publication of a report relating to the atrocity.

A spokesman for PONI said historical investigations are “invariably very complex” and said their “small team” are continuing to work to provide families and survivors with outcomes to their complaints “as soon as possible”.

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke said: “The Kingsmill massacre was a callous and barbaric attack on ten Protestant workmen, motivated by sectarianism. As the inquest into the attack made clear, these men were killed for one reason — because they were Protestant.

Ten men died as a result of the Kingsmill atrocity. The mass shooting took place on January 5, 1976 near the village of Whitecross in south County Armagh

“Decades have passed, and no one has been brought to justice for this most wicked attack. It is important for the victims and survivors of Kingsmill that every effort is made to establish the whole truth about this act of terrorism, and that the door to justice remains open.