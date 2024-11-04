Police Ombudsman’s office should publish Kingsmill report 'without further delay' – DUP
Last month, victims of the republican terror attack announced they are taking legal action against the Ombudsman’s office in a bid to speed up publication of a report relating to the atrocity.
A spokesman for PONI said historical investigations are “invariably very complex” and said their “small team” are continuing to work to provide families and survivors with outcomes to their complaints “as soon as possible”.
South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke said: “The Kingsmill massacre was a callous and barbaric attack on ten Protestant workmen, motivated by sectarianism. As the inquest into the attack made clear, these men were killed for one reason — because they were Protestant.
“Decades have passed, and no one has been brought to justice for this most wicked attack. It is important for the victims and survivors of Kingsmill that every effort is made to establish the whole truth about this act of terrorism, and that the door to justice remains open.
“Over a decade has passed since the original complaint was made to the Ombudsman’s office in 2013, and victims are still awaiting answers. This is unjust. The sole survivor of Kingsmill, Alan Black, is now 81 years of age and in ill health, yet he continues to campaign alongside the McConville family to press for the Police Ombudsman’s Office to release its report into this atrocity. It is bitterly cruel that the Police Ombudsman is withholding the report”.