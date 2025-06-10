Police probing domestic incident linked to Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson send file to Public Prosecution Service
The news is linked to a police investigation into an alleged domestic incident at an address believed to be linked to Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson.
The investigation began after police were called to a Holywood address in September 2023.
The PSNI said at the time that they “were unable to gain access to the address and, following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station" on September 24, 2023.
A file was subsequently sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the man accepted a caution for common assault a year later – in September 2024.
West Midlands Police was one of three UK police forces looking into the incident.
A PPS spokeswoman told the News Letter yesterday: “We received an investigation file today (10th June 2025) reporting one individual for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office following a police investigation arising from an incident in Holywood, Co Down, in September 2023. "All the available evidence in the investigation file will be carefully considered by a senior public prosecutor and the Test for Prosecution applied. A decision will issue in due course. All PPS decision-making is independent, impartial and in line with the Code for Prosecutors.”