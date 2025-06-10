Police probing domestic incident linked to Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson send file to Public Prosecution Service

By Philip Bradfield
Published 10th Jun 2025, 22:07 BST

​Police investigating a domestic incident linked to Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson have sent a file to the Public Prosecution Service about an individual potentially committing offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

​The news is linked to a police investigation into an alleged domestic incident at an address believed to be linked to Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson.

The investigation began after police were called to a Holywood address in September 2023.

The PSNI said at the time that they “were unable to gain access to the address and, following contact, a man aged 63 was arrested for common assault and interviewed at Musgrave station" on September 24, 2023.

Marie Anderson is the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, pictured here at her office in Belfast.Marie Anderson is the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, pictured here at her office in Belfast.
A file was subsequently sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the man accepted a caution for common assault a year later – in September 2024.

West Midlands Police was one of three UK police forces looking into the incident.

A PPS spokeswoman told the News Letter yesterday: “We received an investigation file today (10th June 2025) reporting one individual for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office following a police investigation arising from an incident in Holywood, Co Down, in September 2023. "All the available evidence in the investigation file will be carefully considered by a senior public prosecutor and the Test for Prosecution applied. A decision will issue in due course. All PPS decision-making is independent, impartial and in line with the Code for Prosecutors.”

