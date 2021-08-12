Police query authenticity of gunman at INLA cathedral funeral

The suspected gunman at the cathedral; police dispute the accuracy of the picture and caption

Images and video were circulated by a Twitter account of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), a movement linked to the INLA, showing a tricolour-draped coffin outside the cathedral and masked black-and-white mourners.

It was the funeral of James McWilliams, described by the IRSP as a “volunteer”.

A death notice says he was a father of five and was engaged to be married.

Mourners outside St Peter's

He had died on Saturday, and his funeral was at 11.30am.

While many mourners were wearing Covid-type masks, others wore ones covering almost their whole faces, plus sunglasses.

A separate still image, circulated on Twitter by “Republican Socialist Action”, shows a man in all black pointing what seems to be a pistol to the sky

with the caption: “Volley over the coffin of James McWilliams this afternoon in the Lower Falls.”

The gathering earlier on in Felden

DID IT REALLY HAPPEN?

Then, late on Thursday night the PSNI issued a statement in the name of Superintendent Gerard Pollock which said: “Police are aware of an image on social media relating to a funeral that took place in West Belfast today (Thursday, August 12) involving an apparent firearm.

“Based on the information available to police at this time, including the observations of officers deployed in the immediate vicinity, and the fact that no reports were received of any shots having been fired, police do not believe this image or the accompanying text to be an accurate description of what took place today.

“However, an evidence gathering operation was in place, and police will now review this to establish if any offences occurred. If any offences are detected, a police investigation will be carried out.”

FUNERAL GATHERING IN MIXED ESTATE

However, regardless of what took place at St Peter’s, photographs have also circulated of McWilliams’ flag-draped coffin being paraded along Felden in north Belfast before the funeral.

The area is a specially-built estate, which was constructed with the express purpose of being a shared neighbourhood, which would not be dominated by one or the other community.

Felden is surrounded by the republican Bawnmore and Longlands neighbourhoods, and has made headlines in the past because of numerous sectarian threats being painted at the entrance of the estate, warning Protestants not to move in.

An IRSP death notice about McWilliams reads: “James McWilliams was a long standing member of the Republican Socialist Movement.

“A man who was integral in the organisation and building of the modern day RSM in North Belfast.

“Highly respected and liked by all who knew him, James will be sorely missed by all his comrades in this city and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with James’ family, especially his partner Nicola and his young children.

“We can’t even begin to imagine the heartache you are all experiencing at this time.

“We will never forget you James.

“RIP Comrade.”

