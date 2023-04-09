Police quietly monitor parades and orations by republican groups such as Saoradh ahead of Easter Monday

Groups marched in west Belfast and other areas in Northern Ireland at the Easter weekend, when republicans annually mark their opposition to British rule.

Although events take place across the Easter period, Easter Monday is when republicans traditionally celebrate the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion against British occupation.

On Saturday afternoon, men wearing in black berets carried flags in a demonstration involving dozens of people on the Falls Road.

Brian Kenna after laying a wreath at Milltown Cemetery after an Easter commemoration parade in Belfast. Easter parades are held annually across The Island of Ireland by Republicans to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin against British rule. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

The march then moved to a republican plot at Milltown Cemetery.

Speeches were given there from a lectern branded with the logo of dissident group Saoradh.

Smaller demonstrations were held in places such as Newry and Lurgan, passing without incident as police monitored them quietly.

A dozen people attended the Edward Costello Memorial Garden in Lurgan before heading to a republican plot at St Colman's Cemetery.

Stephen Murney speaking at Milltown Cemetery after an Easter commemoration parade in Belfast. Easter parades are held annually across the Island of Ireland by Republicans to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin against British rule. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

It comes after the PSNI warned that it had received "strong" intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers in Derry on Easter Monday.

Officers expressed concern that public disorder may be used as a platform to launch attacks.

It comes as the police force gears up for a major security operation around the visit of US President Joe Biden to coincide with the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary.

On Sunday a formal commemoration of the 1916 Rising will be held at Dublin's landmark GPO building, which will be led by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.