Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Simon Byrne has resigned with immediate effect, chair of the NI Policing Board Deirdre Toner has confirmed

By Michael Cousins
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST

The news that the embattled police chief has resigned following a string of controversies is set to be confirmed following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board.

A row erupted last week when High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.

Chief Constable Simon ByrneChief Constable Simon Byrne
Mr Byrne had originally insisted that he would not resign following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday and indicated that he was considering an appeal against the court ruling.

That statement was met by anger from the Police Federation, with its chair Liam Kelly expressing “disbelief and anger” at the Chief Constable’s statement.

Mr Byrne has since been facing growing pressure, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership.

Mr Byrne was already facing pressure following a major data breach from the PSNI last month.

Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published in response to a freedom of information request.

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.

A number of other data breaches has since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle.

