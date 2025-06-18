Politicians urge calm after second night of Londonderry violence

Youths throwing rocks towards police in the Bogside area of Londonderry, following a dissident republican parade on 21 April 2025.

Politicians have appealed for calm following a second night of violence in Londonderry, with Foyle MP Colum Eastwood warning that young people risk “throwing away their futures”.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the disturbances were a “blatant attempt to heighten tensions in an interface area and to draw the PSNI in for attack”.

Petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Nailors Row area of the city after disorder broke out for a second evening on Tuesday.

The PSNI said 11 arrests were made following Tuesday’s violence and 14 officers were injured.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said she was committed to introducing stronger legislation to protect police officers who are attacked.

She said: “Yet again we have seen disturbing scenes on our streets with the eruption of violence and disorder last night in Derry.

“Yet again, the PSNI came under attack and yet again a number of officers were injured.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for such disorder and there is absolutely no justification for it.”

Ms Long added: “No one deserves to be attacked for the job they do.

“I am committed to introducing stronger legislation to protect police officers and staff as part of my Sentencing Bill which I hope to introduce to the Assembly in the autumn of this year.”

Mr Eastwood said: “For the second night in a row young people put themselves and others in danger around Nailor’s Row.

“It’s the last thing that anyone in the city wants or needs and it needs to stop before someone is seriously hurt or worse.

“Elderly people living in nearby Alexander House were left worried and distressed about what was happening around their homes.

“They don’t want or deserve that.”

The MP added: “The last thing that any of us wants is for young people in Derry to throw away their futures for a moment of madness.

“I’m urging parents to sit down with their kids today, talk to them about this and about the violence across the North over the last week.

“Explain to them the impact that it has on our community, the danger they’re putting themselves in and the serious risk that a criminal conviction will follow and have a lasting impact on their lives.

“There is a lot of good community work going on to minimise disorder.

“I know there are first class outreach and engagement workers that are trying to give young people an alternative to this.

“It’s really important that we invest in those projects and provide people in the city with the tools to divert young people from this kind of future.”

Sinn Fein MLA Padraig Delargy also appealed for calm in the city.

He said: “I condemn those responsible for the recent trouble, including attacks on homes and the police.

“I am appealing for calm and for those involved to stop causing havoc in our community and distress to local residents.

“They will not distract from the progress being made by the vast majority of people in Derry who are working hard to transform our city and build a better future.”

In a social media post, DUP MLA Mr Middleton said: “Another night of violence close to the Fountain estate and an elderly resident’s home.

“This is a blatant attempt to heighten tensions in an interface area and to draw the PSNI in for attack.