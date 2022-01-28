Poots and Wells miss out as DUP confirms Diane Forsythe for South Down

Diane Forsythe. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

In a brief statement on Friday night, a party spokesman said: ““The Democratic Unionist Party this evening selected Diane Forsythe to stand as the candidate for the party in the South Down constituency in the forthcoming Assembly election in May.

“The party is continuing with its selection processes and all selected candidates are subject to ratification by the Party Executive.”

In a separate statement, from both the DUP leader and the DUP chairman, the party paid tribute to current South Down MLA Jim Wells who has been deseselected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said: “The Officers of the Democratic Unionist Party wish to place on record their grateful appreciation to Mr Jim Wells MLA for his long and distinguished service to both the Party and the wider cause of Unionism over the last forty years.

“The Rt Hon Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Party Leader, had an amicable and constructive meeting with Jim this afternoon.

“Jim was first elected to the old Northern Ireland Assembly in 1982 and has represented the South Down constituency as an MLA since 1998, having also held council seats in Lisburn, Banbridge and Down over the years.

“He has been a stalwart of the Democratic Unionist cause over many years and we want to thank him most sincerely for his dedication and service.”

Commenting the DUP Leader Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said: “I have known Jim Wells for well over thirty-five years and have always admired his commitment to the Unionist cause.

“Jim has served his constituents in South Down faithfully. He has given a lifetime of public service and I look forward to seeing him making a further contribution to the party in the future.”

Party Chairman Lord Morrow of Clogher Valley said: “I want to pay tribute to Jim for his long and distinguished career in politics.

“I remember in the early days when Jim raised funds for the party and his enthusiasm for the Union inspired many around him. He was never a half measure man in anything that he put his hand to. I look forward to his contribution to the cause of the Union for many years to come.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.