Poots announces halt to NI Protocol checks at ports

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots speaking to the media at the Great Hall in Stormont, Belfast. Photo: PA

Mr Poots said he had received legal advice which stated that he could order a halt to the checks.

Speaking at Stormont on Wednesday, Mr Poots said: “I have taken legal advice in relation to my position from senior counsel. Earlier today I received that legal advice.

“It stated that at present there is presently no Executive approval for SPS checks. The implementation of SPS checks requires Executive approval.

“A decision to initiate or continue such checks could not be validly taken in the absence of Executive approval.

“The advice concluded that I can direct the checks to cease in the absence of Executive approval.

“I have now issued a formal instruction to my permanent secretary to halt all checks that were not in place on December 31 2020 from midnight tonight.

“I will prepare a paper for Executive consideration in the near future to seek agreement on a way forward.”

TUV leader Jim Allister welcomed Edwin Poots’ decision to halt port checks, but said the whole of the Northern Ireland Protocol now needed to be removed.

Mr Allister said: “It was something that should never have happened.

“Though we have had a year of allowing the protocol to bed in and indeed justification for them, it is welcome that he has come to the conclusion he has.

“Now the challenge is to bind together to make sure that the ill-gotten sovereignty of the EU over Northern Ireland is removed in its entirety.

“There is no place for Northern Ireland to be left subject to foreign laws, foreign institutions, foreign courts, foreign customs. It all has to go.

“The start that has been made tonight can only be the start. We need now to see the total dismantling and the unbedding of the protocol.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said the Northern Ireland Protocol is the law and it must be adhered to.

Reacting to Edwin Poots’ decision to halt protocol checks, Mr O’Dowd said: “Here we have a minister who is perfectly aware of the Executive’s position in relation to adherence to the law. The protocol is the law.

“The DUP signed off at the Executive that they would adhere to the regulations within the protocol.

“I have a number of questions which require to be answered by Mr Poots. Where did he get this legal advice?

“Did he go to the Attorney General? Did he use Government legal advisers?