Pope Francis is being treated in hospital.

​Pope Francis woke up and was continuing his therapies yesterday after a quiet night, on the 10th day of his hospital admission for a complex lung infection that has provoked the early stages of kidney insufficiency, the Vatican said.

"The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting," it said.

He is continuing to feed himself and is not receiving artificial or liquid nutrition, the Vatican said.

Late on Sunday, doctors reported blood tests showed "early, slight kidney insufficiency" that was under control.

They said Francis, 88, remained in critical condition but that he had not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

He was receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and, on Sunday, was alert, responsive and attended Mass.

They said his prognosis was guarded.

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

They have warned that the main threat facing Francis is sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

To date there has been no reference to any onset of sepsis in the medical updates provided by the Vatican.

This hospital admission now looks set to be Francis' longest as pope. He spent 10 days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in 2021 after he had part of his colon removed.

In New York on Sunday, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged what church leaders in Rome were not saying publicly: that the Catholic faithful were united "at the bedside of a dying father".

"As our Holy Father Pope Francis is in very, very fragile health, and probably close to death," Mr Dolan said in his homily from the pulpit of St Patrick's Cathedral , though he later told reporters he hoped and prayed that Francis would "bounce back".