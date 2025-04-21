Pope Francis: ​Protestant churches voice their sympathy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​/

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statements from the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian Church, and Methodist Church all voiced sympathy with Catholic believers who are mourning his loss.

John McDowell, Anglican Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh (pictured), said: “Pope Francis was manifestly a modest man of immovable faith who felt no need to cling frantically onto old certainties which no longer served God or His People …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His loss will be felt very keenly throughout the Catholic world and my prayers in the coming weeks will be for all who are bereaved and diminished by the passing of a great man and a humble disciple of our common Lord, especially my brothers and sisters in Christ on the island of Ireland.”

Archbishop John McDowell was speaking after the death of Pope Francis

He ended by saying “ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”; Google Translate renders this as ‘on the right hand of God be his soul’.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson, the former bishop of Clogher, said: “I thank him for everything that he has done for worldwide Christianity and for his engagement with people of all World Faiths.”

Presbyterian general secretary Dr Trevor Gibben said: “In offering the condolences of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland to Archbishop Eamon [Martin], we want to acknowledge the grief felt by many people on the island of Ireland who will be greatly saddened at this particular time, especially our Roman Catholic friends and neighbours, who mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Methodists issued a statement jointly from its president Dr John Alderdice and lay leader Elaine M Barnett saying: “As a Church we are grateful for Pope Francis’s faith and for his leadership of the Roman Catholic Church. We give thanks and appreciation for his ecumenical spirit and openness to other leaders in the global Christian Church.