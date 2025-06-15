Portadown Mini-Twelfth: Doug Beattie praises loyalist and unionist community after annual event passes off peacefully
Mr Beattie and Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart had appealed for calm after several nights of trouble in the town last week.
The Mini-Twelfth took place on Saturday night, organised by Portadown District No 1, was to include 15 bands and 750 participants.
Speaking to the News Letter on Sunday, Mr Beattie said he had not heard of any trouble, and had been at the parade for a time.
"The Mini 12th went very, very well," he said.
"I commend the many community groups right across Portadown, from loyalist and Unionist areas who called for calm.
"And I commend them, as I do, the police and the council for doing what they've done, and for cleaning up so quickly after some of the rioting," last week.
Speaking to the News Letter on Friday, he said there had been a large peaceful protest in the town on Thursday night on the issue of immigration.
However he said that small groups of young teenage boys quickly attacked the police, being directed by others by mobile phone.
On Saturday morning Ms Lockhart issued a further plea for Saturday's parade to pass off peacefully.
"Over the last two nights we have seen some violent disorder in Portadown," she said on Facebook.
"This is not welcome and we want to ensure that this is not associated with the loyal orders or bands. The mini 12th is a great social, family occasion. I hope and want tonight to be the same as other years and ensure it is not hijacked by a small number intent on causing trouble.
"We all take pride in our culture and heritage, let’s not allow that to be tarnished by a few moments of madness.
"Tonight should be, as it always has been, a dignified and proud expression of our culture. That’s what our forefathers intended, and it’s what our young people need to see."
The PSNI reported no trouble in Portadown on Saturday night, but said there had been some sporadic violence in Lurgan and Carrickfergus.
Police reported 64 officers were injured in rioting across Northern Ireland last week.
So far police have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have seen people charged to court, and 64 police officers injured.