Former Stormont Assembly speaker Lord William Hay and Lady Hay stand beside a portrait of himself, painted by Stephen Johnston, as it is unveiled at Parliament Buildings in Belfast

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly joined Lord Hay and his family as the oil painting by local artist Stephen Johnston was revealed.

Paying tribute to the peer, who presided as speaker from 2007 to 2014, current Speaker Edwin Poots joked that the crisis-prone institutions had never collapsed under his watch.

“Lord Hay was a very steadying hand at the wheel, his approachability and willingness to stretch across the political divide went well beyond the normal requirements of impartiality expected of the local speaker,” he said.

Mr Poots said one of Lord Hay’s lasting legacies is his work to open up the building and make it more accessible to the public.

“He worked tirelessly to promote the institution as the People’s Assembly,” he added.

The portrait will hang close to those of Lord Hay’s predecessors, Eileen Bell and Lord Alderdice, on public display in the Great Hall.

Acknowledging the accolade, the former MLA for Foyle thanked the staff who guided him during what he acknowledged were often “difficult” times over his years as speaker.

Lord Hay also joked that on many occasions it was members of his own party that he found hardest to keep in line.

He said it was often a “lonely” job but that the key to the role was gaining and keeping the trust of the parties.

He added that he was delighted to be able to return to Parliament Buildings at a time when the powersharing institutions are back up and running.