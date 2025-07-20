Portrush band parade hailed as 'tremendous success' after being 'vilified by the media' over Open clash

The Portrush Sons of Ulster annual parade took place on Saturday night in the County Antrim resort.

A band parade that coincided with the penultimate day of the Open golf tournament has been hailed as a spectacular evening of music – with a positive and welcoming atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portrush Sons of Ulster parade is a staple of the marching calendar stretching back three decades, and is usually held on the first Saturday after the Twelfth – but organisers had faced calls for it to be moved because of the competition.

However, Mark Darbon, chief executive of golf body the Royal & Ancient (R&A), said that only “marginal adjustments” of about 15 minutes to the golf tee-times on Saturday had been made to ensure both events can take place in a “seamless” way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The R&A boss said his organisation recognised that they are “a guest in the community”

The parade was due to attract 77 bands and around 2000 spectators were expected – with crowds lining the streets to watch the event.

The MP for neighbouring North Antrim Jim Allister attended the parade, describing it as a “wonderful night of Ulster culture” – saying it was enjoyed by huge crowds, “despite the puerile attempts of anti-unionists to demonise the parade”.

“What a weekend Portrush is having”, the TUV leader said.

Political commentator Tim Cairns was at the parade, and said tourists enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds enjoying the Portrush Sons of Ulster parade in Portrush on Saturday night. Photo: X

“People were lined four deep on both sides of the road. The tourists we spoke to had enjoyed it, and said it was fun and entertaining.

“It lasted for three hours, so people were dipping in and out. There were no sectarian tunes, and a welcoming atmosphere. They were playing songs like ‘you are my sunshine’.

“It is the template for what a parade should be – welcoming and open. Contrasted to the council entertainment the night before – it was much better.

“I didn’t hear one negative word”, the former DUP adviser said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV councillor Allister Kyle congratulated Portrush Sons of Ulster on a “spectacular evening”.

“The smartly presented seaside town flute band just wanted to be left alone to do what they do every year. Instead, they were met by a frenzy of manufactured hysteria stirred up by sections of the media.

“Having spoken to police after the parade, they confirmed everything linked to the parade passed off without any incidents—contrary to the earlier hype from many media outlets.

“As I have previously stated, I was pleased to be asked by the band to represent them in discussions facilitated by council officials with the R&A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The R&A repeatedly told us they were guests in our town and guests in our community. Yet, local people were left feeling marginalised and even vilified by media outlets”, he said.

Mr Kyle said a common misconception was that the band were being unreasonable by not changing their date, not starting later, or not accepting an eleventh-hour offer of money to cancel.

However, he said that given the busy band schedule in the summer, if they had cancelled or postponed, they could have lost their slot to another band or faced serious difficulties finding a new date.

“I was proud to be in Portrush on Saturday night, seeing the vast crowds, many of whom were in golf attire, clearly having attended The Open during the day and staying to enjoy the incredible musical spectacle in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, I congratulate Portrush Sons of Ulster, particularly their committee, for organising one of the most successful nights Portrush has seen in years. It was a pleasure to assist you, and I thank you for the kind memento you presented to me after the parade.