Business in Portrush from golf fans has been up to twice as good as it was during the last Open in 2019, according to traders.

Tim McIlreavy, General Manager of gastropub, the Kiwis Brew Bar, said business has been "absolutely unreal" and “perhaps double what it was during the last Open here in 2019”.

He says business has been "steady" during the day with a lot of people watching the golf in both their bars and "lots" of people coming back again in the evenings.

"I would say they are mostly Americans, with a good smattering of English, and a small number of Europeans."

A general view of the Kiwis Brew Bar in Portrush this week, where trade has enjoyed a huge boost from the Open.

He believes that the golf fans are still tourists and want more than just a golf experience.

"I think a lot of them like the best of both worlds. They like to be there at the Open watching the golf but a significant portion of them want to try the local cafes, bars and restaurants too."

The last time the Open visited, in 2019, there was frustration that golf fans were not free to leave the tournament to visit Portrush itself. However that has been totally reversed in 2025.

He understands that as well as hospitality there has been significant demand for souvenirs from local businesses.

"They are looking for something that speaks of Northern Ireland or the town itself," he said.

Norman Hillis runs R&J Hillis in the town, which sells giftware and clothing.

"It was an unexpected boost, because I thought people who spent a fortune to come to the Open are not going to go all the way down the street shopping. But I suppose, like myself, I went up to the golf myself for about three hours walking around and I was wrecked afterwards. The crowds were unbelievable."

On the first few days business was around twice as good as normal.

“We've had a major boost up to now with many golf fans and some player's wives too in buying things."

Even the rainy day on Thursday brought a boost in people buying umbrellas and raincoats, he laughed.