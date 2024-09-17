Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pilot programme using magnetic pouches to prevent mobile phones being used in schools has been welcomed by teachers, Education Minister Paul Givan has said.

The scheme has reportedly cost £250,000, and Justice Minister Naomi Long criticised the expenditure as “hard to fathom”.

She added that phones have an off switch “which is absolutely free”.

It came earlier this month when Mr Givan issued new guidance to schools over restricting the personal use of mobile phones throughout the school day, including at break and lunchtime.

While many schools in the region already restrict mobile phone usage, the guidance aims to ensure a more consistent approach across all schools.

The pilot programme involves a pocket-sized fabric pouch with a magnetic latch which is sealed at the beginning of the school day and reopened using a special unlocking base.

Stormont opposition leader Matthew O’Toole raised the scheme during questions for the Education Minister in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr Givan said a “very clear evidence base has been established around the detrimental harm that mobile phone technology causes and the distraction that it causes within schools”.

“I can assure the member that this initiative has been overwhelmingly welcomed by those in the teaching profession,” he added.

“The number of school principals who have contacted me, including to pilot the scheme in members’ constituencies, some of who maybe haven’t been that supportive, and want to come forward and be part of the piloting of a strategy to inhibit these devices.