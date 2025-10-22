Pray for Irish president candidates, says Presbyterian Church leader amid last burst of campaigning in Connolly vs Humphreys race
As the two remaining candidates made a late push for their campaigns amid worries of a low turnout and spoiled votes, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Trevor Gribben, wrote to congregations encouraging them to take part in the election.
The church leader didn’t come down on the side of either candidate, though one – Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys – has often spoken of her Presbyterian background in Co Monaghan as she sold herself as unifying candidate who could win over Northern Irish protestants.
Rival Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent backed by a host of parties including Sinn Fein, has been the favourite to win in recent polls.
In his letter, Right Rev Gribben said he wanted to take the opportunity “to encourage my brothers and sisters in Christ to pray for those who are seeking Ireland’s highest office”.
He stated: “God called His people in Jeremiah’s day to seek the peace and prosperity of the city – as we, His followers, are called to do today.
“I believe that this means engaging in the place we call home by active participation in the life of our local communities, which includes taking part in the democratic process. For many that may mean simply casting a vote.
“Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s election, we should pray for whoever becomes the 10th President of Ireland, and for all those in political authority across this island, just as we are called to do.”
As part of their last pushes before the end of their runs, today Ms Connolly spoke at a rally in Monaghan, where she was joined by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, while Ms Humphreys canvassed in counties Cork and Clare.
Insisting she can still win the race for the presidency, Ms Humphreys made a plea for Fianna Fail supporters to “lend their vote” to her as the centre-ground candidate.
Fianna Fail’s nomination, well-known GAA coach Jim Gavin, dropped out of the race after a financial scandal involving a sum of money he owed to a former tenant blew up.
During her rally, Ms Connolly denied “taking victory for granted”, but said a win for her would send a message that “there is a gap between what the government are seeing and what people are seeing on the ground”.
The First Minister stated the independent candidate’s campaign “marks a change in Irish politics”, adding: “It very much marks a new beginning and that is something that we all want to see.”
Speaking in Cork, Ms Humphreys said there are a lot of “lot of people who haven’t made their mind up” how to vote, adding she’s a “centre-ground, pro-European, pro-business, common-sense person” who would bring that approach to the presidency
“I’m asking those Fianna Fail supporters to please come out and lend me their vote,” she said.
“For those people that want to vote number one for Jim Gavin, and I understand that, please give me the two.”