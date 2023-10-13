A ‘Prayer Vigil for Israel’ is taking place at Belfast City Hall on Sunday in the wake of the major terror attack on the nation last week by Hamas.

The Northern Ireland Friends of Israel have issued a statement to say the event takes place at 4.30pm on Sunday 15 October in front of the building.

The event is organised by March of Life, which organises an annual event for supporters of the Jewish community.

In a statement, the NI Friends of Israel said: "We are very grateful to our friends at March of Life for organising a much-needed Public Prayer vigil for Israel outside City Hall this Sunday, 15 October."

A praying vigil in support of Israel is to take place in front of Belfast City Hall this Sunday. Photo: Google maps.

The group said that the authorities have been informed and that there will be a police presence at the vigil.

"The organisers wish that this be a dignified vigil to commemorate the dead, extend comfort to the bereaved and pray for the deliverance of those held captive. This wish for dignity should be respected by all attending.

"Shabbat Shalom - wishing Israel and the Jewish people a Peaceful Sabbath. This ceases to be a casual wish, but is our deeply held prayer."

NI Friends of Israel also thanked everyone who has reached out to them this week and asked us how they can help Israel at this time.

"Here is one way. Magen David Adom (Israel's Red Cross society) has launched a world-wide emergency appeal to raise funds to replenish its supplies of medicines, equipment and protective gear for its staff and volunteers - at least nine of whom were murdered last weekend in the course of their life-saving duties. For more information and the opportunity to donate please go to mdauk.org."

