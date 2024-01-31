Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a letter to MLAs, Mr Maskey said: “You will be aware from events in the last 48 hours that the Assembly may be in a position to elect my successor and appoint ministers in the time ahead.

“I have made it clear since May 2022 that if the parties indicate to me that the business of electing a speaker and deputy speakers can be conducted successfully, I will arrange for a sitting of the Assembly at the earliest opportunity and summon members to it. While I have not yet had such an indication, I am mindful that the situation may change quickly following developments elsewhere in the next few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Preparations are therefore being made to enable a sitting of the Assembly to be held at short notice, if required.”

He added: “I will seek to give members reasonable warning of a sitting but I am also aware of the importance of the business to be done. Therefore, members may receive less notice than normal.

“In January 2020, the Assembly was summoned within 24 hours and a similar timeframe may be necessary on this occasion, depending on when I receive communications that parties are ready to move to conduct the necessary business.”

Meanwhile, restored power sharing in Northern Ireland offers the prospect of a “brighter future”, Rishi Sunak said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “Following constructive dialogue over past months, I welcome the significant steps the DUP have taken to make restoration of the executive possible.

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey says he will give MLAs 'reasonable warning' of a sitting of the assembly but that 'members may receive less notice than normal'

“I also thank the other political parties in Northern Ireland for the patience that they have shown.