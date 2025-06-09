The incoming leader of Irish Presbyterianism wants to spend his year in office affirming the work of those in civic society – and to give a message of hope to Christians who feel society is now "a strange land" for them.

Tandragee man Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, 64, was speaking ahead of the annual general assembly of the church's ministers and leaders from over 500 congregations across the island, this week. Today sees the start of three days of annual public debate and decision making.

Outgoing moderator, Rev Dr Richard Murray, will chair the assembly until Dr Gribben’s installation on Wednesday.

The new moderator’s theme for his year in office will be "Hope and a future in Jesus".

Tandragee man Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, 64, will be the 179th person to serve as Moderator in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

He takes his inspiration from the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah, who gave a message of hope to God’s people, Israel - despite the fact that they have been taken captive to the "strange" land of Babylon.

In this he sees parallels for many Christians who feel they are living in "a strange land" due to the many dramatic changes in society in recent years.

"Jeremiah wrote to those people who were in exile, who were living in a strange land and for many church people and many Christians today, this is a strange land,” he told a press briefing.

"But God brings us a message of hope and a future for our society. So I want to firmly pick that up."

He noted the prophet Jeremiah told Israel in exile: “‘For I know the plans I have for you...plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart."

He will preach his first message as moderator on Wednesday to his fellow believers – but also to representatives of civic society and members of the public.

He added: “I really want to affirm all these people who are not coming from a Christian perspective, but who are working very hard for the good of society, to give hope and a future to people."

This year marks 185 years since PCI’s first general assembly in 1840.

Issues under consideration will be finances, pensions, and a review of central structures of the church to divert resources to areas of growth and success.

Other issues under discussion are safeguarding and improved governance, and the assisted suicide bill going through Westminster.

Rev Gribben was particularly excited about growing congregations, and noted the thriving new congregation of ‘Central Belfast’ in May Street in the city, as well as new church plants in locations from Wexford to West Belfast.

Visiting church leaders from overseas, including Ukraine and Syria will also take part in the assembly.

A keen cricket fan, Rev Gribben gained a BSc in Applied Maths and Computer Science at QUB in 1983 and worked for a short while as a systems analyst and programmer.

He served as assistant minister of Duncairn and St Enoch’s in Belfast and later minister of Leckpatrick Church in Tyrone and Whiteabbey Church.

He was appointed as the church's deputy clerk in 2008, a senior administrative role, before serving ten years as clerk.