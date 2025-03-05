Presbyterian Church in Ireland urges Keir Starmer not to cut £6 billion from UK's overseas aid budget for Ukraine defence
The church called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reconsider his decision after the Government’s announcement that it will cut around £6bn from its aid budget by 2027, in light of global developments and threats.
Following a meeting of PCI’s Council for Global Mission Global Development Committee, convener Rev Richard Kerr said that the cuts will affect those least able to absorb them.
“The value and support that the UK’s overseas aid brings, and the difference that it makes to the daily lives of millions of people across the world, is undeniable,” he said.
The minister of Templepatrick Presbyterian Church said he had lived and worked in Malawi for 11 years before he was ordained and saw first-hand the real life-changing impact that aid can have.
"When it comes to health, food security, agriculture and supporting micro businesses, the difference that it can make for families in particular is undeniable.”
“In expressing our deep concern and dismay at the decision that has been taken, we believe that it is not an issue of defence, but doing what is right.
He added: “In a darkening world we need to be bringing light, life and hope to people.
"We would urge the Government to reconsider their decision and look at other ways to support the people of Ukraine, but not at the expense of others facing crisis, conflict and poverty.”
