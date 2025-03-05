Presbyterian Church in Ireland urges Keir Starmer not to cut £6 billion from UK's overseas aid budget for Ukraine defence

By Philip Bradfield
Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has called on the UK government not to slash £6bn from its overseas aid budget to beef up defence spending in light of the war in Ukraine.

The church called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reconsider his decision after the Government’s announcement that it will cut around £6bn from its aid budget by 2027, in light of global developments and threats.

Following a meeting of PCI’s Council for Global Mission Global Development Committee, convener Rev Richard Kerr said that the cuts will affect those least able to absorb them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The value and support that the UK’s overseas aid brings, and the difference that it makes to the daily lives of millions of people across the world, is undeniable,” he said.

Rev Richard Kerr was speaking on behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland on planned cuts in aid spending by the UK government.Rev Richard Kerr was speaking on behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland on planned cuts in aid spending by the UK government.
Rev Richard Kerr was speaking on behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland on planned cuts in aid spending by the UK government.

The minister of Templepatrick Presbyterian Church said he had lived and worked in Malawi for 11 years before he was ordained and saw first-hand the real life-changing impact that aid can have.

"When it comes to health, food security, agriculture and supporting micro businesses, the difference that it can make for families in particular is undeniable.”

“In expressing our deep concern and dismay at the decision that has been taken, we believe that it is not an issue of defence, but doing what is right.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “In a darkening world we need to be bringing light, life and hope to people.

"We would urge the Government to reconsider their decision and look at other ways to support the people of Ukraine, but not at the expense of others facing crisis, conflict and poverty.”

Related topics:Keir StarmerGovernmentPresbyterian ChurchUkraineIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice