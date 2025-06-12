The new Presbyterian moderator has used his first address to commend police officers facing down "mindless thugs and racists" in Northern Ireland – and prayed for victims of wars in Israel, Gaza, Africa and Ukraine.

Rev Dr Trevor Gribben had flagged in advance that part of his theme for his year would be to affirm the contributions of civic leaders in society.

And he adapted his maiden speech to events in recent days, which have seen dozens of police officers injured during rioting in Ballymena, and also in Larne.

"Today in this General Assembly, I want on behalf of this Church to thank those who in civic society work for the peace and prosperity of our cities and towns," he said on Wednesday evening.

The new moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, right, with the outgoing moderator Rev Dr Richard Murray, left.

The moderator spoke of doctors in GP practices, nurses in hospitals, home helps, people in education, and the voluntary services – all working for the common good.

He also flagged up, “people in our police force who in these past days have had to stand in front of mindless thugs and racists to work for the peace and prosperity of our society… and politicians.”

Among the civic guests present for his installation were the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle; the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty and the city’s High Sheriff, Councillor Fiona McAteer.

Guests also included the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Reverend Eamon Martin; the Church of Ireland Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Very Reverend Shane Forster, and the General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Reverend Dr Heather Morris.

The new moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr Trevor Gribben (left) and outgoing moderator, Rev Dr Richard Murray, outside the Presbyterian Assembly Buildings in Belfast on 11 June 2025.

His installation ceremony saw him kneel before the outgoing moderator Dr Richard Murray, in hushed silence before leaders from some 500 congregations across the island. There were only a few dozen empty seats in the forum during the evening, which has capacity for some 1,200 people.

Returning to his theme on Thursday morning, he reminded delegates of wars across the world in "places that are often forgotten about in our Western media - like Sudan, South Sudan, and places that are in the forefront of our media, places like the Middle East, Palestine, Israel, Gaza, Ukraine”.

He prayed for “the suffering in Gaza, we pray that might be brought to an end, that people who are starving might get the food and the medical supplies, and the aid that they need, that it might come quickly, that you, sovereign God, might bring peace to that land."

He invoked divine intervention, "in the governments of our world, in Israel, those who lead in Gaza, America, in our own United Kingdom and Irish Governments and Lord the way we can't understand, to bring about peace.

Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr Trevor Gribben prayed for peace in Northern Ireland, Israel and Gaza today, 12 June 2025.

"We pray for those who breathe the loss of loved ones captured and killed by terrorists in Israel. Oh, God of comfort, bring the peace that passes understanding."

He also prayed for Sudan, and South Sudan "where war ravages, where people starve and are displaced".

And returning to Northern Ireland, he prayed “for neighbors and friends whose skin is a different color than others, who are feeling threatened".