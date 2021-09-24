Irish President Michael D Higgins at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on a recent visit. Photo: PA

The statement appears to challenge comments from Michael D Higgins, who went on record to say he had raised concerns as early as March or April about the neutrality of the reconciliation service planned for next month by the four largest Irish churches.

The churches organised the non-state service in Armagh next month entitled: “A service of reflection and hope to mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Higgins and the Queen were among many dignitaries invited to the event, but a political storm ensued when Mr Higgins declined the invitation.

Mr Higgins has gone on record to say he raised questions about the title of the service as being “a stumbling block” as far back as April and March. But Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr David Bruce said this morning that the church leaders received no communications from his office to that effect.

“That is correct,” Dr Bruce said. “We are not saying that Michael D Higgins the President did not raise these issues but we are saying that he didn’t raise them with us.”

Asked if there had been a breakdown in communications involving the Northern Ireland Office and the Irish Government, who had both also been involved in shaping the event, he replied: “It would be speculation on my part to try to analyse that in detail simply because I don’t have the information. All I can tell you is what I have said to you already. We did explore the details of the service not only its title but its content and its purpose with officials and did so from an early stage and the signals that we received back both from London and from Dublin were positive and warm. And on that basis we proceeded.

“You are absolutely correct in saying that this is not a state service or state occasion,” he told Good Morning Ulster. “This is a service that has been organised and led by the church leaders. There will be no trappings of state. No military parades or music or flags. This is a church service to which the church leaders are inviting a variety of people to come and reflect.”

Dr Bruce said he was speaking out now “really for clarity”.

“We have been aware of the very extensive public commentary that there has been about this and probably also in the background a set of misunderstandings and we simply wanted - for clarity sake - to line out why the church leaders have taken the view that they have as a group.” he said.

Rather than disappointment at the political fall-out over the matter, he said the church leaders were “more saddened that the President has obviously decided to not come, to not respond positively to the invitation that was given”.

The tone of the debate represents polarity that “sadly” exist in society and the service was set as a place for meeting and reflection “to lessen that sense of polar divisions” he added.

Mr Higgins had expressed concern that the event was politicised, but Dr Bruce said the spirit in which the invitation was made was not to politicise but to “depoliticise” history and create space for reflection to “identify ways in which reconciliation between us can be expressed and shown”.

Asked if he realised it would be difficult for Mr Higgins to attend an event which marked partition, Dr Bruce replied that they had no negative feedback about the plans or title of the event from either Dublin or London.

“The title of the service was agreed by us as a church leader’s group having consulted very carefully with both officials within the Northern Ireland Office and in Dublin through the Department of Foriegn Affairs and we had no feedback suggesting that this was going to be problematic.

“Partition is a divisive issue, yes of course, but it is a political fact. And what we are seeking to do here is reflect upon the effects of it. Some of course saw it as tragic as an undermining of Irishness and an aspiration for a 32-County Sovereignty republic.

“Others saw it as a triumph of statecraft as something that was necessary and gave respect to those who took a different view in the six counties which became Northern Ireland.

“Now, we acknowledge the political realities of that but are seeking to reflect carefully and wisely and well on 100 years which have seen historic division and mistrust expressed between us to find a pattern of healing and reconciliation going forward. So we didn’t get any feedback when the title of the service was initially mooted and suggested to those who have been invited.”

He said he had “huge respect” for Mr Higgins and his track record in reconciliation and that he is “perfectly entitled” to make his decision.

Further invitations are being sent out to government representatives today, he added. There have been reports that Irish Cabinet Minister Heather Humpheys has publicly offered to attend the service on behalf of the Irish state in place of Mr Higgins.

Citing the Good Friday Agreement, Dr Bruce added: “We need to maximise the ways in which we can differ well. Differing well enables progress to happen.”

The office of Michael D Higgins has been invited to comment.

