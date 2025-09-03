President of Ireland is a ‘nasty little man’ says DUP councillor

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins

The DUP have voted against a thank you letter to out-going Irish President Michael D Higgins calling him a ‘nasty little man’ amid anger at a claimed Northern Ireland centenary service snub in Armagh.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) agreed by majority vote this week to write to Michael D Higgins as he retires after 14 years as Irish head of state.

However, unionist opposition was displayed in the chamber in reaction to the Irish President’s refusal to attend the Armagh church service in 2021 to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Bringing forward the motion, Downpatrick SDLP councillor, Gareth Sharvin said: “This council fully acknowledges the outstanding 14 years President Michael D Higgins has served to his country and the people of this island.

“Championing equality, inclusion, human rights, and civic ethics often speaking out on social justice and global solidarity.

"He notably undertook the first-ever state visit by an Irish President to the UK in April 2014, marking a significant step in post Troubles reconciliation and international diplomacy.

“I propose this council will write to President Higgins to thank him for his commitment, passion, and duty of service to the people across this island.”

DUP councillor Callum Bowsie said: “I actually met President Higgins and his wife back in 2011 when he first came to office, I thought he was pleasant enough.

“That was until recently when the President of the Republic of Ireland was invited to a Northern Ireland centenary event in Armagh Cathedral.

“And what was his response effectively – ‘I am not coming to Northern Ireland unless the unionists refer to me as President of Ireland’.

“Here were unionists holding out the hand of friendship to the epitome of all they oppose constitutionally and being met with that sort of arrogance.”

DUP councillor, Henry Reilly added: “Michael D Higgins used to talk about a new Ireland, where Britishness would be cherished and all this nonsense and then when he could come and even acknowledge if not respect unionist tradition on this island, he refused to do it.

“He is just a nasty, condescending little man, is all I can say.

“Initially I thought he was a nice, jovial type of person, but he was actually very smug and condescending towards the unionist community in Northern Ireland and I certainly have no respect for the man whatsoever.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins defended his decision not to attend the prayer service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral that had been organised by the four main churches, saying he declined the invite because the event had become politicised.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had also been due to attend as part of a visit to Northern Ireland, but her trip was cancelled on medical advice.