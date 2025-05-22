Pressure to cancel Kneecap's Belfast Vital performance amid Hezbollah terror prosecution

​​An upcoming 40,000-strong Northern Irish concert by the band Kneecap must not be allowed to go ahead after it emerged that one of its members is facing a terrorism charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the view of unionist councillors in Belfast, after the rapper who goes by the stage name Mo Chara was charged with one count of "displaying a flag in support of Hizballah [also spelt Hezbollah], a proscribed organisation".

The 27-year-old spells his real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, but is being charged under the name Liam O'Hanna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than being arrested, O'Hanna has been summoned by post to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 18.

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (Liam O'Hanna) of Kneecap

The group - which collectively denies supporting Hezbollah - has said in a post online that it will fight the prosecution, and that it is the victim of an attempt to "silence voices of compassion".

Kneecap is due to play a sold-out gig at Boucher Playing Fields in south Belfast August. The venue is owned by Belfast City Council, and some councillors had already objected to public land being used by the group.

Now, in the wake of the court action, TUV councillor Ron McDowell has said: "The prospect of Belfast City Council land being used to host a concert by Kneecap is a matter of grave concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that one of the band’s members has been charged with a terrorist offence, it would be wholly irresponsible for the Council to lend public land - and by extension, civic endorsement - to an event associated with that group.

“The council has a duty to ensure that public space is not used in a way that offends victims, promotes division, or brings the city into disrepute.

“With this group being pulled from events all over the UK and further afield, it would send entirely the wrong message for Belfast Council to facilitate the concert.”

Meanwhile DUP councillor Dean McCullough said “this is not a matter of musical taste - it is a matter of public decency, civic leadership, and moral standards".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast City Council must act. We are not merely passive landlords... "Kneecap are entitled to make their ‘music’ - but not on property paid for by all."

The controversy relates to a video which surfaced last month allegedly depicting O'Hanna waving a Hezbollah flag around on stage in London, then wrapping himself in it and shouting: "up Hezbollah".

Kneecap said in an online posting: “We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves, this is political policing, this is a carnival of distraction…

“They use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage. A charge not serious enough to even warrant their crown court, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Generally, court cases of any kind start in a magistrates' court. They can then proceed to the higher crown court (which often involves a jury) if deemed necessary.

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Tories, also called today for Kneecap to be pulled from the Green Man Festival.