Prime Minister pledges UK Internal Market legislation - alongside Stormont restoration
Rishi Sunak said he would do this – alongside an agreement to restore Stormont.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The Prime Minister will be aware of unionist concerns about the need to remove the Irish Sea border created by the Protocol – and that disrupts the UK’s internal market. Will the Prime Minister bring forward legislation to amend the UK Internal Market Act – and both guarantee and future-proof Northern Ireland’s unfettered access to the UK’s internal market in all scenarios?”.
Rishi Sunak responded: “I recognise the need to do more in this area and I can confirm to him that the government does stand ready to legislate to protect Northern Ireland’s integral place in the United Kingdom and the UK internal market – alongside an agreement to restore the Executive. We can do this at pace, and I know my right honourable friend and his colleagues are working hard to achieve that. Our NHS, our police officers and the most vulnerable in Northern Ireland need devolved government urgently and I think it’s incumbent on all of us to work day and night to help achieve that”.
The UK Internal Market Act was created after the NI Protocol was introduced. It allows ‘unfettered’ access for Northern Ireland goods being sold into Great Britain. It is unclear what changes the government is willing to legislate on – however Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had asked for it to cover unfettered access “in all scenarios”.
But the TUV leader said that tweaking the Internal Market Act won’t impact on the Irish Sea border.
Jim Allister said: “The suggestion by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson today in Prime Minister’s questions that changes to the Internal Market Act could in some way address the problems with the Sea Border couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Tweaking some comfort into the Internal Market Act would be nothing more than a fig leaf. It would not alter one word of the Protocol, remove the Sea Border or stop the flow and control of EU law in Northern Ireland.
“Only removal of Section 7A of the EU Withdrawal Act 2018 can do that. That is clear from the judgement of the Supreme Court which found that that is the legislation which means Article Six of the Acts of Union is in suspension.”
