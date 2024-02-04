Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also be at Stormont for meetings on Monday.

The Assembly returned on Saturday following a two-year political deadlock, with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill making history as Northern Ireland’s first nationalist First Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The institutions were restored following a deal between Mr Sunak’s government and the DUP to allay unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Behind the scenes at Stormont as First Minister Michelle O'Neill (right) chats with Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in the office of First Minister

The Prime Minister will be welcomed to Stormont Castle on Monday by Ms O’Neill and deputy First Minister, the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly.

During his visit, his seventh to Northern Ireland, he will also carry out a number of community engagements, meeting people involved in public services.

The Government has pledged £3.3 billion for the new Executive to stabilise finances, including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, the Government fast-tracked two pieces of legislation contained in the agreement through the House of Commons as part of its agreement with the DUP, opening the way for Saturday’s return of the Assembly.

The new Executive is due to hold its first meeting on Monday.

Ms O’Neill told the PA news agency that it will need to begin work immediately on tackling public sector funding challenges.

She said: “I am determined to do our very best.

“This place has been starved of public services funding for over a decade because of the Tories in London, we can do much better than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad