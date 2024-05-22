Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces UK general election will take place on July 4th
Speaking at the lectern outside 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said now is the time for “Britain to choose its future”.
Mr Sunak said The King granted his request to dissolve Parliament.
The Prime Minister concluded his election announcement by saying he will “fight for every vote” and prove to voters that only a Conservative Government led by him will “deliver a secure future” for the UK.
The announcement comes after a day of frenzied speculation after rumours started to swirl last night.
Locally, it is the starting pistol on a brutal battle between unionists prompted by divisions over how to respond to the ongoing Irish Sea border arrangements.
DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “It has been clear for some time that this Government is fast running out of steam.
“The General Election will provide the people of Northern Ireland with a clear choice as to who they think is best placed to represent them and deliver the best outcomes for them.
“While political progress and new mechanisms were secured in negotiations with the Conservative Government to allow the Assembly and Executive to be re-established the next Government will have much more to do to ensure Northern Ireland benefits as an integral part of the United Kingdom rather than remaining subject to European laws in some areas of our daily lives.
“The Democratic Unionist Party will fight this election having a track record of speaking up for Northern Ireland in Parliament. We will use the forthcoming campaign to make the case that now more than ever is the time to strengthen the Unionist position – not divide and weaken it.
“Over the next number of weeks, we will campaign and seek votes to strengthen the Pro-Union position. At this election unionists know that it is the Democratic Unionist party that has the strength and depth to be able to make the Pro-Union case and to unashamedly make the case for Northern Ireland in Parliament.”
The DUP has already pivoted its message to criticise ongoing EU laws in Northern Ireland – while the TUV will focus on the shortcomings of the DUP-Tory deal on the Protocol.
Others will be hoping to benefit from a fractured unionist electorate. Alliance will be hoping to build on Assembly success and exploit unionist divisions in constituencies such as Lagan Valley and East Belfast.
Sinn Fein – who will not take their seats – will be hoping to replicate their success in the last Assembly election and use the election to push for a vote sooner rather than later on Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.
Within unionism, the DUP is currently the only party represented on the green benches. However, current health minister Robin Swann will stand down in the coming days to run for the Ulster Unionists in South Antrim.
It is rumoured the Alliance Party will run Peter McReynolds rather than its leader and Justice Minster Naomi Long. If that is the case, it will be welcome news for the DUP leader Gavin Robinson – however he still faces a threat from the TUV – Reform alliance who have vowed to run in all constituencies in Northern Ireland.
The DUP’s support has slid in recent polls since it did a deal with the government on the Irish Sea border arrangements. Any delivery on pledges made by the government in the Safeguarding the Union deal – such as stopping checks on the green lane – will now be in the hands of a future government. Many of the pledges were not due to be delivered until the Windsor Framework changes came into effect in the autumn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.