The Prime Minister has arrived in Northern Ireland for the fourth leg of his whirlwind tour of the UK.

Rishi Sunak has already visited England, Wales and Scotland as he kicks off his General Election campaign, and is expected to hold a further event in the Midlands later on Friday.

His last visit to Northern Ireland was for the return of devolution at Stormont after the government and the DUP came to an agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In 2023 the Prime Minister unveiled the Windsor Framework, the most significant NI policy during his tenure.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Northern Ireland, with Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris at Artemis

The agreement tweaked the controversial NI Protocol which had collapsed devolution – and ultimately proved to be an acceptable basis for the main parties to return to the powersharing Executive – effectively embedding the overarching principles of the protocol.

That agreement has caused problems for the PM – with courts striking out the ability of the government to extend key policies such as immigration and legacy to Northern Ireland. The government still insists it has the ability to legislate on those areas here, and is appealing the court ruling on its immigration laws.

TUV leader Jim Allister said “The PM’s visit to the part of the UK over which he surrendered substantial sovereignty to the EU underscores the urgency and centrality of the TUV/Reform UK demand for the full reunification of our United Kingdom.

“Mr Sunak’s can talk about the economy, but the reality is that he handed vast swathes of our economic laws, including all affecting our goods economy and agrifood industry, to a foreign power. He may exalt in the restoration of Stormont, but it is a Stormont subservient to foreign law it cannot change.

“The truth is that none of his Protocol promises have weathered the sovereignty-surrender he perpetrated, with our High Court disapplying two of his key laws, because his Windsor Framework sustained the supremacy of EU law.