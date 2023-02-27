Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in NI to sell Windsor Framework - “small and limited role” for European Union law in Northern Ireland.
Rishi Sunak to travel to Northern Ireland to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal after EU-UK agreement
Refresh for latest news
Read the Windsor Framework here
Windsor Framework - Latest Updates
Sunak visits Northern Ireland to sell ‘important’ post-Brexit deal
By David Hughes, Gavin Cordon and Rebecca Black, PA
Rishi Sunak insisted that his new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland addressed the concerns of unionists despite the “small and limited” role for European Union law and its court.
The Prime Minister, who was visiting Northern Ireland to sell the deal secured with the European Union, said he believed “hand on heart” that it addressed the concerns expressed about the current post-Brexit trading arrangements which triggered the collapse of powersharing in Stormont.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which brought down the Northern Ireland executive over the measures, is considering its response to the new Windsor Framework deal.
The framework removes the Northern Ireland Protocol’s barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a “veto” to politicians in Stormont on EU law – a set of concessions from Brussels that went further than some expected.
But it still includes a role for the European Court of Justice, with the DUP and Tory backbenchers set to study the details of the complex set of arrangements in the coming days.
On a visit to Lisburn’s Coca-Cola factory, he said the deal would create “the world’s most exciting economic zone” with access to EU and UK markets.
“If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the Executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market.
“Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys: only here, and that is the prize.”
Critics online were swift to point out that the entire UK had full access to the EU’s single market before Brexit.
Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the role of EU law was for single market measures aimed at avoiding the need for a hard border with Ireland.
“In practical terms, something that is important to people in Northern Ireland is not having a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, I think that’s important to everybody in fact, but also it’s important for businesses to have access to the EU single market,” he said.
“As long as the people of Northern Ireland consent to that arrangement, then that’s why there is a small and limited role for EU law in Northern Ireland – what we are talking about is less than 3% of EU laws that apply in Northern Ireland and they apply very specifically for the purpose that I just mentioned.”
The Stormont brake means that “if there’s a new law that’s going to significantly impact people’s lives coming from the EU, they will be able to block it”.
Mr Sunak also said that border posts for checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea were mainly aimed at consignments destined for Ireland and the EU – the so-called “red lane”.
“The border posts are there very specifically for the red lane. Because as part of having a green lane, where goods flow freely within our UK internal market, if goods are actually going to the Republic of Ireland, ie going into the EU, well, that’s not our country and it’s entirely reasonable, that we have checks for those types of goods.
“And we also check when we suspect criminality or smuggling. And that’s something that the Government’s always said that it would do and has been long-standing practice, actually.”
In the green channel, for goods remaining in the UK, “there won’t be routine checks” but “there will be checks where we suspect criminality or smuggling”.
He said it was important to restore powersharing and to provide “stability” in Northern Ireland following the shooting last week of an off-duty police officer in Omagh.
Police are investigating an unverified claim by a dissident republican group, the New IRA, that they carried out the attack which left Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell fighting for his life.
“People in Northern Ireland need and deserve their government to be up and running. That is what democracy is about,” he said.
“Stability in Northern Ireland is really important and it (the shooting) is a reminder of that.”
As well as his trip to Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak will continue efforts to win over Tory Eurosceptics and his predecessor Boris Johnson, who is yet to give a verdict on the new deal which replaces the Northern Ireland Protocol he signed.
Mr Sunak indicated he had discussed the deal with Mr Johnson – “of course I speak to the former prime minister” – and is expected to address Tory MPs at a private meeting in Westminster later.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted his party was acting in a reasonable way as it considered its response to the framework.
“We’re reasonable people but we want to ensure that what the Prime Minister has said is matched by what is actually in the agreement itself, can it deliver on the areas of concern that we set out in our seven tests?” he told Today.
Sir Jeffrey said Northern Ireland should have unfettered access to the GB market, and if changes to EU law were to impact that, “then it is right that Stormont has a brake and that we’re able to ultimately veto any new such law”.
He insisted the brake would not be used for “trivial reasons”.
“We want to do it in circumstances where a change to law would impact on our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom, and that certainly is no trivial matter,” he added.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, one of the architects of the deal, said it would be “hugely disappointing” if the DUP does not return to the Stormont powersharing executive.
“I think they will know that I have been very, very focused on the concerns they have expressed on behalf of their community,” he told Sky News.
“They will have real authority when it comes to the Stormont brake.
“If they don’t re-enter the powersharing executive, that will be hugely disappointing. It won’t be good news for the people of Northern Ireland.”
Writing in the Telegraph, chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady said: “The so-called ‘Windsor Framework’ won’t be perfect but it looks like a massive step forward.”
Tory Brexiteers in the European Research Group (ERG) are to meet on Tuesday and will convene MP Sir Bill Cash’s so-called “star chamber” of lawyers to scrutinise the deal before deciding whether to back it.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed the meeting between Charles and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The spokesperson said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”
The head of state and president will sit down to tea late on Monday afternoon during their meeting where a range of topics are expected to be discussed including climate change and the situation in Ukraine.
Rishi Sunak tweeted: “I’m looking forward to meeting @vonderleyen in Windsor today for further talks on the shared, practical solutions to the range of complex challenges around the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said it is “constitutionally unwise” for the King to meet EU chief Ursula von der Leyen around the signing of the new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.
The leading Conservative Brexiteer said: “It is surprising that the King will meet Ursula von der Leyen today as it antagonises the people the Prime Minister needs to conciliate.
“It is also constitutionally unwise to involve the King in a matter of immediate political controversy.”
Downing Street said MPs and business leaders had been kept informed during the negotiations.
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for failing to consult with the Democratic Unionist Party and Eurosceptics ahead of agreeing a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Until we have the talks and we have the final deal, we won’t be sharing that more widely.
“What is true is that we have had multiple political leaders, businesses, parliamentarians, obviously the DUP, we’ve had discussions both to hear from them on their concerns but also to share as much information as possible as these negotiations have continued.”
Downing Street said Rishi Sunak had been clear he would not agree a deal that did not meet his goals on sovereignty, addressing the “democratic deficit” of Northern Ireland being subjected to rules over which it has no say and removing trade barriers.
Asked whether the Democratic Unionist Party’s tests for any deal would be met, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to speak on behalf of the DUP, it’s for them – should the talks be successful – and once we’ve published the detail I believe they have said they want to go away and look at it, and obviously we understand that.
“It will be for them to decide. For the Prime Minister’s part, he has been very clear that no deal he would agree to would be one that didn’t meet the challenges we have set out – whether it’s the issues of sovereignty, of the democratic deficit or restoring free trade.”
Addressing criticism of the King’s meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was a matter for Buckingham Palace.
Baroness Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader and first minister of Northern Ireland, said: “I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.”
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “I’m sure, as with all things related to the protocol, there will be a range of views.
“With regards to President von der Leyen meeting the King, that is fundamentally a matter for the palace.”
Arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker has backed Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal, saying it could be a “really fantastic” outcome.
The Northern Ireland Office minister was asked whether he would support the deal as he left 10 Downing Street.
Mr Baker told broadcasters: “I can only say this: that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved.”