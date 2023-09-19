Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rules out new Brexit trade talks

Rishi Sunak is said to be focused on maximising the current deal. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Downing Street said yesterday that the prime minister would not reopen the trade and co-operation agreement (TCA) brokered with Brussels in "any way, shape or form".

The refusal came after the Labour leader pledged to seek a closer trading relationship with the EU if his party wins the next general election as he seeks to "make Brexit work".

Sir Keir will be holding talks with French president Emmanuel Macron today, during which post-Brexit relations are expected to feature prominently.

The trade deal signed by Boris Johnson faces its first five-yearly review in 2025, though the extent of the talks are uncertain.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sir Keir said the existing deal is "far too thin" and Labour would "get a much better deal for the UK" in the review.

Downing Street ruled out Mr Sunak reopening the deal, insisting they were "focused on maximising the opportunities it presents us with".

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "We're not looking to relitigate the past or reopen it in any way, shape or form. Obviously there is a set statutory review period but beyond that we're very much focused on maximising the opportunities it presents for the public."

Labour has ruled out rejoining the customs union or single market, but Sir Keir said in the interview: "Almost everyone recognises the deal Johnson struck is not a good deal – it's far too thin. As we go into 2025 we will attempt to get a much better deal for the UK. I do think we can have a closer trading relationship as well."

Sir Keir said he is not going to let his children, 12 and 15, “grow up in a world where all I've got to say to them about their future is, it's going to be worse than it might otherwise have been”.

A Conservative spokesman said: "Seven years on from the referendum, Keir Starmer wants to take Britain back to square one on Brexit, reopening the arguments of the past all over again.”