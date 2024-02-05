Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Prime Minister was asked by the News Letter about Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s view that the DUP had brought about change but there was more to do, and whether he believed there was more room for movement from the government – as well as whether there is still a regulatory border in the Irish Sea.

Rishi Sunak said: "I’m very confident that on the basis of all the meetings I’ve had this morning, yesterday, people are looking forward. They’re not looking backwards. They see this as a really important moment for the people of Northern Ireland. The Executive is back up and running after a long time of working through people’s concerns, making sure that we could address those – and I believe we have. And that’s why you’ve seen the Executive restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"And now actually the focus is not on any of those things, the focus – consistently and unanimously – is on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland and that means specifically on the day to day issues of public services like the NHS. That’s what everyone’s focus is on right now. On the basis of all the meetings I’ve had today and yesterday I’m confident that there is unanimity that that needs to be and should be the focus. That’s very much been the tone, positive tone, of all the conversations I’ve had today”.

The PM was speaking to journalists at Glencraig Integrated Primary School in Holywood, County Down. He is visiting as part of a series of meetings following the return of the Stormont institutions.

Rishi Sunak also met with the first and deputy first ministers this morning. The Executive has already agreed to ask for more money on top of the £3 billion provided to restore Stormont.

The Prime Minister also had a short meeting with the Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Belfast this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, today.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to primary 2 students as they take their healthy break during his visit to Glencraig Integrated Primary School in Holywood, Co Down

“The Prime Minister began by congratulating the Ireland rugby team for their emphatic win against France in the Six Nations on Friday.

“The Prime Minister turned to the day’s events and thanked the Taoiseach for the Irish Government’s support for the UK Government efforts to see restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland. This had been a challenging time, but patience had proved key to a deal. Now that the institutions were up and running again, he wanted to see all three strands functioning equally well. The sense of relief and optimism from people in Northern Ireland had been very striking and made it all worthwhile.