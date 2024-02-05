Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the focus has 'unanimously' shifted from sea border to day-to-day issues in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Prime Minister was asked by the News Letter about Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s view that the DUP had brought about change but there was more to do, and whether he believed there was more room for movement from the government – as well as whether there is still a regulatory border in the Irish Sea.
Rishi Sunak said: "I’m very confident that on the basis of all the meetings I’ve had this morning, yesterday, people are looking forward. They’re not looking backwards. They see this as a really important moment for the people of Northern Ireland. The Executive is back up and running after a long time of working through people’s concerns, making sure that we could address those – and I believe we have. And that’s why you’ve seen the Executive restored.
"And now actually the focus is not on any of those things, the focus – consistently and unanimously – is on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland and that means specifically on the day to day issues of public services like the NHS. That’s what everyone’s focus is on right now. On the basis of all the meetings I’ve had today and yesterday I’m confident that there is unanimity that that needs to be and should be the focus. That’s very much been the tone, positive tone, of all the conversations I’ve had today”.
The PM was speaking to journalists at Glencraig Integrated Primary School in Holywood, County Down. He is visiting as part of a series of meetings following the return of the Stormont institutions.
Rishi Sunak also met with the first and deputy first ministers this morning. The Executive has already agreed to ask for more money on top of the £3 billion provided to restore Stormont.
The Prime Minister also had a short meeting with the Irish premier Leo Varadkar in Belfast this morning.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, today.
“The Prime Minister began by congratulating the Ireland rugby team for their emphatic win against France in the Six Nations on Friday.
“The Prime Minister turned to the day’s events and thanked the Taoiseach for the Irish Government’s support for the UK Government efforts to see restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland. This had been a challenging time, but patience had proved key to a deal. Now that the institutions were up and running again, he wanted to see all three strands functioning equally well. The sense of relief and optimism from people in Northern Ireland had been very striking and made it all worthwhile.
“The leaders reiterated their shared view that a stable, effective and successful Northern Ireland benefitted the UK-Irish relationship immensely. They looked forward to remaining in close contact.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.