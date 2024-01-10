Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says there is now a 'very good basis' for restoring Stormont after DUP talks
On Monday the DUP leader said the party’s discussions with the government would recommence this week.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Whilst we are making progress with the Government, there remains more work to be done. We have been given a task by the electorate and we are going to finish the job”.
Responding to a question from the Alliance MP Stephen Farry – who gave a cautious welcome for the government’s proposed funding package for Stormont – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons: “Our focus has always been on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland who rightly expect and deserve their locally elected decision makers to address the issues that matter to them.
"We have held talks with the DUP and believe that significant progress has been made and that there is now a very good basis for the executive to be restored.“I thank him for his comments about the £3 billion financial package and with that there is a real chance to restore the executive, resolve pay for public sector workers rapidly and get Northern Ireland and its public services moving again.”
Michelle O’Neill – who would be first minister if Stormont returns – said it is clear the substantive talks between the UK Government and the DUP have concluded.
The Sinn Fein MLA said she is “ready to lead” in a restored Executive – and called on the DUP to make the “right decision”.
On Monday Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP “remain focused on getting a fair and balanced outcome. Our goal throughout this process has been to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK Internal Market as set out in our Manifesto.
“Northern Ireland should never have been subjected to arrangements that not one unionist MLA supported.
The Lagan Valley MP added that: “The Northern Ireland that this party is trying to build is one where we all can feel at home whether we are British, Irish, Northern Irish or somewhere in-between. The arrangements foisted on unionists by the NI Protocol jeopardised all of this. They were hugely destabilising and set Northern Ireland back rather than moving us forward. The balance must be restored.”
