Rishi Sunak says the government has made significant progress in talks with the DUP and there is now a basis for the return of the Executive – as Michelle O’Neill says she is “ready to lead”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. The DUP and the government have been giving differing accounts of where the talks are at - and whether they are over or not. Photo: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

On Monday the DUP leader said the party’s discussions with the government would recommence this week.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Whilst we are making progress with the Government, there remains more work to be done. We have been given a task by the electorate and we are going to finish the job”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to a question from the Alliance MP Stephen Farry – who gave a cautious welcome for the government’s proposed funding package for Stormont – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons: “Our focus has always been on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland who rightly expect and deserve their locally elected decision makers to address the issues that matter to them.

"We have held talks with the DUP and believe that significant progress has been made and that there is now a very good basis for the executive to be restored.“I thank him for his comments about the £3 billion financial package and with that there is a real chance to restore the executive, resolve pay for public sector workers rapidly and get Northern Ireland and its public services moving again.”

Michelle O’Neill – who would be first minister if Stormont returns – said it is clear the substantive talks between the UK Government and the DUP have concluded.

The Sinn Fein MLA said she is “ready to lead” in a restored Executive – and called on the DUP to make the “right decision”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP “remain focused on getting a fair and balanced outcome. Our goal throughout this process has been to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK Internal Market as set out in our Manifesto.

“Northern Ireland should never have been subjected to arrangements that not one unionist MLA supported.