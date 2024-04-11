Princess Anne visited Londonderry Port & Harbour Commissioners today, in recognition of its 170th Anniversary.

Her first engagement in Co Londonderry was to Fleming Agri Products Ltd, which started in Co Donegal around 1860 and produces agricultural machinery.

A subsidiary in Newbuildings was set up in 1983 on a half-acre rented site with three employees.The company now employs 120 staff with over 20 of these being apprentices and trainees up to degree level.

This was followed by a visit to Londonderry Port & Harbour Commissioners, in recognition of its 170th Anniversary.

The third engagement was to South West College, Erne Campus, in Enniskillen, where she heard about the award winning Passive House Premium rated building, which is designed for maximum energy efficiency.

The £30 million Campus, based at the site of the former Erne Hospital opened in 2021, as supported by investment from the Department for the Economy.

The landmark campus is the largest Passive House Premium-rated educational building in the world.

The Princess Royal met members of the College team, staff, and students as well as local dignitaries during her visit.

Her Royal Highness meeting students working on robot technology at South West College, Erne Campus, Enniskillen.Photo: NIO

She also enjoyed participating in a water testing demo, emphasising the College's commitment to environmental responsibility and toured the college’s work with emerging and renewable technologies.

One of the highlights of the visit was her engagement with IT students who are working on robots.

Reflecting on the visit, Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of South West College, said;

“Welcoming Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal to the Erne Campus has been a pleasure for me and the wider South West College team. The Princess Royal demonstrated a very keen interest in the work of our students and staff across all curriculum areas and was impressed by the sustainability credentials of the wonderful Erne Campus.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal is welcomed to South West College’s Erne Campus in Enniskillen by Celine McCartan, Chief Executive and Principal.

"The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the college’s commitment to further and higher education, sustainability, community engagement, the continued development of our local economy in Fermanagh and the wider region. As part of the event, we also welcomed to the College, representatives from schools, voluntary organisations and local industry and businesses as well as cross border partners highlighting the College’s commitment to on-going collaboration and partnership working.”

Later, the princess visited the Enniskillen Workhouse which opened in 2023 and is now a hub for local heritage and an enterprise centre for new business startups.

Aine McPhillips, a Foundation Degree Business and Management student from Roslea was invited to recite the poem, ‘On Devenish Island’ by Fermanagh poet, Frank Ormsby before The Princess Royal added her signature to the Workhouse visitor book.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial tree planting of a native Rowan Tree and the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate her visit. The tree will serve as a living testament to the colleges enduring commitment to sustainability and community stewardship.