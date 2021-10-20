The four largest churches will take part in the service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh.

The service at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh on Thursday is intended to mark the Centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland, or partition. The Queen and representatives of the Irish government are also to attend.

However pro-life protestors have gone on record to say they will protest at the event.

Mark Lambe of Abolish Abortion NI said that more than 2000 children have been “murdered” in NI abortions since it was decriminaliseded on 21 Octover 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The churches have done little to intervene,” he said. “This Thursday, on the second anniversary of that dreadful day, the main church leaders will have a unique opportunity to address the very people involved in the creation and implementation of these laws.”

“We urge our church leaders to use this opportunity to reach out to our political representatives, to call on them to repent and demand that they deliver equal protection under the law for all human beings by abolishing abortion immediately.” He said up to 60 protestors will attend.

The News Letter contacted pro-choice groups but there is no evidence they are planning any protest.

However, it has emerged that there has been intense debate within the Free Presbyterian Church (FPC) about the event. As one member of the church told the News Letter the event would normally mean “a major protest” by their church, but that there is a significant problem this time - that a Free Presbyterian will be taking a high profile role by attending - First Minister, Paul Givan MLA.

In a video statement, Rev J Armstrong, moderator of the FPC, said they were “grieved” about the planned service. His theological objection is based on the “betrayal” by the participating Protestant church leaders of the various creeds and confessions that they subscribe to by holding a joint service with the Catholic Church.

Luke Barker from Markethill, said he recently resigned his FPC membership. He affirmed the church’s statement about but added that these remarks “will lose all credibility if any of their membership in good standing will be found in attendance at the ecumenical Centenary meeting”. He also criticised his church for not protesting with placards on the day. Mr Barker said he would be encouraging a protest.

The News Letter invited the DUP and First Minister Paul Givan to comment but no response was offered.

The so-called 32 County Sovereignty movement has been erecting posters objecting to the Queen’s visit but it is not known if it or other republicans may protest in person.