Councillors who oppose the Israeli actions against Gaza have hit back strongly at those who have objected to Wednesday’s dramatic protest in the middle of the council chamber.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Harkin of People Before Profit and independent dissident republican Gary Donnelly both accused objectors of trying to deflect away from the actual issue at hand: the bombardment of Gazan civilians.

As the News Letter has reported, perhaps 50 or so protestors, some masked, entered the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Guildhall in the middle of a council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some unfurled a banner likening the Israeli state to Nazi Germany.

Image from UNRWA of a woman trying to cook on the street in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip; the agency warned that, with most people in the strip having left their homes to shelter elsewhere, 'over-crowding and unsanitary conditions are leading to significant spread of disease, including acute respiratory illness and skin diseases'

The meeting was adjourned, and today reconvened to finish off the outstanding business from Wednesday.

At the end of today’s meeting, the discussion turned to the scenes a day earlier, with concerns aired about the “intimidating” atmosphere, and the DUP complaining about a reply they had seen to a Facebook post which likened a female councillor to a dog.

People Before Profit councillor Mr Harkin said that a “genocide” is unfolding in the Middle East, and that was what should be foremost in their minds.

Image from UNRWA of a makeshift fire in a temporary Gaza Strip shelter; the agency warned that, with most people in the strip having left their homes to shelter elsewhere, 'over-crowding and unsanitary conditions are leading to significant spread of disease, including acute respiratory illness and skin diseases'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And what did I wake up to today? Complaints about the protest!” he said.

"I consider it a complete and utter attempt to deflect away from the actual content of the discussion – parties that cannot come in here and defend their political positions.

"What are people expected to do when their government is backing the slaughter of innocent people?

"To attempt to refocus away from the importance of the discussion yesterday, I completely disagree with, and I hope there are mass protests all across this county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The language that's used about Palestinians, we need to reflect on that. 'Human animals'? 'No water'?

"This is a crime against humanity and we're in the midst of it right now.

"I don't want anybody to feel intimidated in this chamber. I didn't think it was intimidating yesterday. We're people impassioned? Absolutely.”

Former Sinn Fein man Mr Donnelly made reference to some of the more bread-and-butter issues like food poverty which councillors were discussing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The protest yesterday, I agree with, and commend the protestors,” he said.

"I've listened to councillors in here today who refuse to back a ceasefire, and then tell us that they'd be unhappy or have tears in their eyes if they thought their children were going to school hungry.

"They've no tears in their eyes for live scenes in Gaza where children are being blown to bits.

"They want to back women's health issues? They've no issues with people being destroyed, women being destroyed, young girls being destroyed – won't support a ceasefire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thousands of children who didn't vote for Hamas are killed. They didn't vote for Hamas and they're being lumped in by the Israeli government who are saying these people are non-human.

"It's that same type of hatred that's been used against Catholics in this state since it's inception.”

He said that two of the people holding the ‘Nazi’ banner had been Jewish, and rounded upon the unionists in the chamber who complained about it.

"There's no other way to say this,” he said.

"You're not victims! Stop playing the victim!