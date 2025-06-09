Despite advance warnings to authorities, a "deeply provocative" Pro-Palestinian march passed within metres of the unionist village of Scarva with no restrictions - and ended in public disorder, the TUV has said.

Hundreds of activists took part in a 'Great March for Gaza' from Lurgan to Omeath on Saturday, symbolising the length of the Gaza Strip.

The Parades Commission approved a route along the towpath from Portadown to Newry, which runs only metres away from the Main Street of the mainly unionist village.

Focusing on protests against the parade, Superintendent Norman Haslett said three males were cautioned at the towpath between Portadown and Newry and four males were arrested following “minor disorder” on Scarva Main Street.

Chaotic scenes on Scarva Main Street on Saturday as the Great March of Gaza passed nearby. Image: From video submitted to News Letter

He added that none of the protests had notified the Parades Commission that they were happening, as required by law. Police are now reviewing footage for potential offences.

Police also took a flag linked to a terrorist organisation from the parade in Newry, a matter which is now under investigation.

TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe said that he warned the Parades Commission and the PSNI in advance that the parade would lead to disorder.

“As I warned in advance,” he said. “Saturday’s anti-Israeli parade through Scarva was “deeply provocative” and “entirely unnecessary”.

He warned both the Parades Commission and PSNI in advance that a "quiet, close-knit Unionist village with deep ties of sympathy and support for Israel, was no place for Palestinian flags and associated political messaging".

“And yet, the parade was allowed to proceed unchecked – no conditions, no restrictions and no serious engagement with local concerns."

He added: “And now we have witnessed precisely the breakdown in community relations that this parade was always going to cause.”

The commission responded that said it "received significant amounts of representations" but decided "not to exercise any of its statutory functions" regarding restrictions. It also noted that any breaches of parading legislation would be investigated by the PSNI.

The News Letter asked the PSNI if marchers were under investigation for any potential offences in Scarva, but has not yet received a response.

However Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd praised the parade organisers.

“On Saturday, thousands walked the equivalent length of the Gaza Strip to show our support for the defenceless civilians of Palestine who continue to face displacement, ethnic cleansing and starvation,” he said.

In footage taken by a bystander in Scarva, a woman reassured a frightened child that they were safe as several dozen men ran down the Main Street shouting, chased by several dozen PSNI Tactical Support Group officers as well as a dozen uniformed officers.

A resident who has lived in the village for over 40 years and who wishes to remain anonymous, saw around five men come out of a cafe carrying Palestinian flags.

They marched into the village towards the war memorial, he said.

PSNI officers then intervened to stop them progressing.

He said around 100 men, women and children from the village came out to watch.

"They weren't protesting," he said. "They just came out to watch."

PSNI sealed off the main street and the bridge linking the village with Tandragee, creating a buffer zone from the parade.