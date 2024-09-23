Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First Minister Michelle O'Neill has been accused of "rewriting history" over remarks about her department's role in the development of a new museum in Londonderry.

Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots said he would look into whether Ms O'Neill had misled the Stormont Assembly following a point of order raised by SDLP MLA Mark Durkan.

The Peacemakers Museum opened in Londonderry's Bogside during the summer with a key focus on former SDLP leader John Hume and two Sinn Fein politicians: former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness and ex-Stormont speaker Mitchel McLaughlin.

However, the family of Mr Hume, who died in 2020, distanced themselves from the project, stating that the former Nobel Peace Prize winner would not have supported it because it lacked “inclusivity”.

John Hume, pictured in 1998; the opening of a museum which is largely about him and two Sinn Fein men has been the source of controversy

During ministerial question time at Stormont on Monday, Mr Durkan asked Ms O'Neill to update MLAs on the findings of a review into The Executive Office's (TEO) role in the museum.

The First Minister said the TEO had funded the extension and refurbishment of Londonderry's Gasyard Centre, in which the museum is situated, but that the museum itself was funded solely through the National Lottery Heritage Fund .

Mr Durkan said: "Would the First Minister agree that the use of John Hume's name and image to promote a project despite his wife Pat and the Hume family expressing their opposition to it was and is wrong and what lessons have been learnt by The Executive Office over this matter?"

Ms O'Neill said: "In terms of the Peacemakers Museum , TEO don't supply any direct funding for that so therefore it is an issue between the family and the museum themselves."

Mr Durkan then raised a point of order at the end of question time.

He said: "Is it in order for a minister to wash their hands of or to try and remove their department's fingerprints from a project which would not and could not have proceeded without that department's support?

"It is bizarre that the First Minister earlier told us that the Peacemakers Museum had nothing to do with The Executive Office."

Mr Durkan referenced a letter which was sent by former TEO permanent secretary Denis McMahon which said officials had offered to apologise to the Hume family.

Mr Durkan added: "It would appear that the First Minister has no issue with the rewriting of history."

Mr Poots said: "It is never in order to mislead the House, and I say that to all ministers, you must come with the truth to this House.

"That is absolutely critical to the integrity of this Assembly.