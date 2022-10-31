On Wednesday last week QUB law Professor Colin Harvey tweeted that he would soon publish a report entitled ‘Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU’.

An image of the report included the logo for QUB.

On Thursday DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted that he would be raising the use of the logo with QUB President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer in a meeting on Friday.

"Use of the University logo on this report is very worrying," Sir Jeffrey added. "Our universities should be above partisan politics."

This morning QUB issued a statement defending Prof Harvey’s academic freedom – but still remained silent on whether it had authorised use of the logo, despite repeated requests for clarity.

Speaking after discussions with Prof Greer on Friday, Sir Jeffrey described it as a "very constructive meeting".

He added: "With regards to a planned publication on a united Ireland, I also made known my concerns about the use of the university logo on that publication and again, the university assured me that matter was being dealt with as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

QUB law Professor Colin Harvey is publishing a report entitled ‘Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU’.

On Saturday Prof Harvey tweeted a response to Sir Jeffrey.

He said: "If @J_Donaldson_MP had asked me directly first. I would have told him:

"I requested and received advance written approval from @QUBelfast for the use of the logo on our research report.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Harvey added: "My door is open to @J_Donaldson_MP to discuss the substance of my work.

"And talk about how we all share this island/these islands in the constitutional present and possible futures."

This morning, law firm KRW Law issued a statement saying that Prof Harvey had been given official permission by QUB to use its logo on his report and called on the university to defend him.

The statement is included in full below;-

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having reviewed official correspondence, we formally confirm the following in respect of the use of the QUB logo on the recently published research report by Professor Colin Harvey and Mark Bassett BL," KRW said.

"Approval for the use of the University logo was explicitly sought in advance and was definitively authorised, by the appropriate authority in QUB.

"We are surprised and disappointed that this explicit authority has not been publicly acknowledged in recent discourse surrounding the report.

"We urge the University to defend its academic staff and further we underline that legitimate inquiry, scholarship and the ability of staff to conduct research, teach, speak, and publish without interference or penalty must be protected and maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We deplore attacks on academics as being inconsistent with the principle of academic freedom and appeal to the University to reaffirm its commitment to all staff and their right to question, test and to put forward ideas without fear of placing themselves in jeopardy.

"Academics from Queen’s University Belfast are being targeted by those opposed to the research in which they are engaged – including on constitutional change, Brexit, and the Protocol.

"We deplore such attacks, and seek to put on record the value of legitimate inquiry and the right to question and test received wisdom and to put forward new ideas, without being under threat or being penalised for doing so.

"In particular, and following a sustained campaign of intimidation and harassment over several years, we expect the University to issue a definitive public statement in support of Professor Colin Harvey and thus acknowledge his significant contribution to research, education and administration over decades."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the KRW statement was published, QUB issued a brief statement defending Pro Harvey.

It said: "Earlier in the year, the University management made contact with the PSNI, who now have ongoing engagement with the University security team to ensure the safety and welfare of all our staff, and a member of the University Management team has ongoing contact with Professor Harvey.

"The University strongly supports freedom of thought and expression within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons. Academic Freedom is enshrined as a guiding principle in the University's Charter and Statute. The University fully supports the right of its academics to publish work and express academic opinion within this framework."

Since Friday morning the News Letter has repeatedly asked QUB for some comment about the logo on Pro Harvey's report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Harvey and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and QUB have been invited to comment.

Prof Harvey is a board member of Ireland's Future, an all island group which is campaigning for a united Ireland.

Several thousand people gathered in Dublin for a conference organised by the group at the start of this month, to discuss planning for a united Ireland.

The crowd at the event at the 3Arena heard from politicians, members of civic society and business people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event, Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said that "cross-community engagement" both within Northern Ireland and between north and south was currently "far short" of what would be needed to build a "new Ireland".

He added: "Our only hope depends on presenting a proposal - north and south - that will be able to achieve democratic consent and this will involve compromise."

However, Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald told the audience that the days of "treading water" on planning for Irish unification are over.

"Ireland's future will be determined by choices made today, by decisions of this generation," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad