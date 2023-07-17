Proposed development at Royal County Down golf course gets go-ahead despite objections

The Newcastle course is one of the oldest in Ireland and is internationally recognised, having hosted a range of championships such as The Senior Open, the Irish Open and the Palmer Cup.

An application for developments at the site will be before Newry, Mourne and Down District Council later this month, though members will not vote on any decision.

Its ‘delegated’ status allows for a planning officer to approve the plans without the need for councillors to make a decision.

The 2015 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

The proposed development will see the existing greenkeeper’s shed extended by 730sq metres and it will have a maximum ridge height of 6m above the finished floor level.

Objections have been raised by neighbouring homes on Merrion Avenue to the golf course plans.

Residents have raised concerns over potential increases in noise and traffic as well as loss of screening from the course due to the cutting down of mature conifer trees.

However, the council’s environmental health department has visited the site and has raised no objections.

No additional vehicles are to be housed in the new greenkeeper’s shed, but it is said to provide a more efficient storage of machinery.

The southern entrance of the golf course is also to be closed in future with all traffic entering and leaving via a new lane way entrance at the northern side.