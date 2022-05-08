Prospect of Sinn Fein first minister a ‘punch in the stomach’ for IRA victims

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill gets elected for Mid Ulster. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Gary Murray, whose 13-year-old sister Leanne was one of nine people killed in the 1993 atrocity, said that while Sinn Fein are enjoying electoral success, the party has “a very long way to go” to secure even a grain of trust from IRA victims.

“The result is a punch to the stomach for many people. Only a short time ago Sean Kelly – one of those responsible for murdering my sister and eight others – was openly canvassing with Sinn Fein,” he said.

“Sinn Fein have a very long way to go in ever securing a grain of trust from my family, and so many others who bore the brunt of the militant part of the Irish republican movement’s campaign.

Gary Murray pictured with a photo of his 13-year-old sister Leeann, who was killed in the 1993 Shankill bombing. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“I want to hear some acknowledgement from them that what was done in the name of a United Ireland was wrong and it just created brokenness. This needs to be acknowledged once and for all – the violence was both wrong and unnecessary.”

The daughter of a murdered part-time UDR corporal from Co Tyrone said Michelle O’Neill’s claim that Sinn Fein can represent everyone rings hollow for IRA victims.

Serena Hamilton, whose father David Graham who was shot and fatally wounded at the Coalisland factory where he worked in 1977, said: “Just a small number of weeks ago the person who has become the political figurehead for our country, Michelle O’Neill, was in attendance at an... event in east Tyrone where three Provisional IRA terrorists were being eulogised through the unveiling of a new memorial.

“How can Ms O’Neill ever represent my interests and those of so many others who seek justice, truth and accountability as a result of the actions of [the Provisional IRA]?”

“Sinn Fein may think that they can avoid dealing with the Provisional IRA’s campaign, they cannot. It’s the legacy they must deal with.”

Innocent Victims United spokesman Kenny Donaldson said: “Many innocent victims and survivors and survivors of Provisional IRA terrorism are exasperated with the outcome of the election, however, that frustration hasn’t happened in one day, it has been building for the last quarter of a century.

“Sinn Fein has managed to convince a large section of the population that it is a progressive political party committed to equality and fairness for all.

“The party has seamlessly completed somersaults on its positions on the EU, social issues including gay marriage, abortion etc and the construct of its team has been transformed by the departure of the old guard and the arrival of those who are of the second/third generation within republican families or who are totally clear of history.”

Mr Donaldson added: “We challenge Sinn Fein to state its position on the rights to justice, truth and accountability for the victims/survivors of Provisional IRA terrorism, what is your party and movement prepared to do to advocate on behalf of such individuals needs?”

In April last year, the chief constable said the PSNI stood over its 2015 Assessment of Paramilitary Groups in NI – which suggests an ongoing relationship between the IRA Army Council and Sinn Fein.

Simon Byrne told the News Letter that the ongoing role of loyalist and republican paramilitaries in NI politics is still “very relevant” – twenty years on since the Patten Report envisioned a fresh start to policing.

The report states that: “PIRA members believe that the PAC [Provisional Army Council] oversees both PIRA and Sinn Fein with an overarching strategy”.