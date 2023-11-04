All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be put into jail, says Braverman

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered in London's Trafalgar Square demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
By George Lithgow and Kristina Wemyss, PA
Published 4th Nov 2023, 19:15 GMT
People during a Pro-Palestinian protest outside the US Consulate in Belfast. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023. Photo : Peter Morrison/PA WirePeople during a Pro-Palestinian protest outside the US Consulate in Belfast. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023. Photo : Peter Morrison/PA Wire
People during a Pro-Palestinian protest outside the US Consulate in Belfast. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023. Photo : Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Some demonstrators climbed on top of the square's famous fountains as the mostly peaceful group waved flags and banners and let off fireworks on Saturday afternoon.

At least one protester was seen carrying a banner which read "Let's keep the world clean" with a picture of an Israeli flag being thrown into a bin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A similar banner displayed at a protest in Warsaw was condemned by the Israeli ambassador to Poland as "blatant antisemitism".

Most Popular

Other protesters chanted "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", despite controversy around the slogan's meaning.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously branded the slogan antisemitic and claimed that it is "widely understood" to call for the destruction of Israel.

However, pro-Palestinian protesters have contested this definition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and comedian Alexei Sayle were among those who addressed the crowd on a stage set up in the square.

Other speakers led chants of "free, free Palestine" and were cheered by the large crowd which filled the famous square in central London.

Just after 5pm, the Metropolitan Police said 11 people had been arrested .

Protesters also gathered for a sit-in at Charing Cross station, which is near to Trafalgar Square in central London, on Saturday evening .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, 350 people staged a sit-in protest which shut down Oxford Circus.

The demonstration stopped traffic during the shopping district's busiest hours, following similar disruptive protests at major stations.

It comes after a week of similar disruptive actions at major UK transport hubs.

The Home Secretary has previously caused controversy by describing the demonstrators taking to the streets in support of a ceasefire in Gaza as being involved in "hate marches".

A group of campaigners also gathered outside the Home Office in Westminster in opposition to Ms Braverman's comments on refugees and tents pitched by homeless people in public spaces.

Related topics:ProtestersSuella BravermanHamasTrafalgar SquareIsraelLondon