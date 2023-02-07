Former Conservative leader John Major indicated that the “statesman”-like thing to do would be for politicians to recognise the need for middle ground when it comes to overcoming the Protocol’s problems, instead of “shouting slogans to their most extreme supporters”.

Mr Allister told the News Letter: “There’s nothing extremist or irrational about saying that if you live in a particular country, the people you elect – whether locally or to your national parliament – are the only people who should be making your laws.

"Because that is an issue of sovereignty. And anyone like Mr Major who thinks it’s ok to surrender sovereignty over part of your territory to a foreign legislature – which is what we have in the Protocol – is I fear someone who has abandoned belief in the very essence of what it means to have a United Kingdom.”

Mr Major had also said that no country enjoys absolute sovereignty, giving NATO as an example of a case where its member nations have ceded control of part of their military agency.

”There’s all the difference in the world to be saying a part of the UK – and only a part of the UK – should have more than half of the laws that govern its economy made by a foreign legislature, and talking about being a member of NATO.

“This is a selective abandonment of law-making powers and oversight within part of your own country on basic day-to-day issues like trade, like the conditions that govern the manufacture of your goods.

Jim Allister

"These are not NATO-type issues. These are bread and butter issues that go to the very essence of what it is to have sovereignty in your own country.”

All of this comes amid reports for the past week that a deal is looming between the EU and UK.