The TUV leader has said that Sinn Fein know the constitutional implications of the Protocol and that it has “greatly aided the cause of dismantling the union”.

Jim Allister says the Protocol is Sinn Féin’s means to the end of Irish unity

Speaking in response to comments at the party’s annual meeting in Athlone at the weekend, Jim Allister said: “Even discounting all the self-promotional hyperbole and hype of Sinn Fein over Irish unity, unionists who understand the constitutional implications of the Protocol, know that it has greatly aided the cause of dismantling the Union and, as Varadkar has identified, created the pathway to Irish unity through the economic unification of Ireland.

Michelle O’Neill told her party’s conference at the weekend that the UK government needs to “call time” on negotiations with the DUP over the Windsor Framework. She party’s vice-president said that “The British government need to call time on their endless two-way negotiation with the DUP. Public patience has run out. We must move forward. It is now decision time”.

Mr Allister called again on unionists not to return to government at Stormont – not only because of the protocol – but because it would further Sinn Fein’s unification plans.

“The Protocol’s Irish unity trajectory is the compelling reason why thinking unionists cannot operate a Protocol subservient Stormont, which inevitably would expedite the unification process, not least under a Sinn Fein Economy Minister”, he said.

Allister said that “Sinn Féin’s single-minded pursuit of Irish unity is itself a convincing reason why it would be unionist folly to enthrone a Sinn Fein First Minister to use that very position and government to advance the destruction of the Union. Sinn Fein has never been in government to make Northern Ireland work, far less so now with the prestige of office hijacked to advance the absorption of NI into the Republic.”