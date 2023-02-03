£120k bill for Irish interpretation service at dormant NI Assembly 'scandalous': Jim Allister

Responding to a written request from TUV leader Jim Allister, the commission disclosed that the Irish/English interpretation service – which translates assembly speeches from Irish into English – has cost £117,075 since it was established 18 months ago.

Mr Allister has described the situation as “scandalous”.

He said: “Having asked the Assembly Commission about the cost of the Irish/English interpretation service introduced following an Assembly vote in June 2021, I have established that the cost of the same to the public purse has been £117,075.41. Remarkably, this expenditure has been run up while the Assembly hasn’t even been sitting for more than a year.

Irish language campaigners at a protest in Hillsborough in May 2022

“The Assembly employs three members of staff – one permanent and two agency – to translate speeches in Irish into English in an Assembly where everyone adequately speaks English and which doesn’t currently operate.

"The permanent member of staff earns £39,243.11 while the cost of agency staff up to 13 January 2023 was £77,832.30.”

Mr Allister added: “While people find their personal finances under ever increasing pressure it is scandalous that such significant sums of money are being spent on a service which wouldn’t be needed even if the Assembly were to be sitting.