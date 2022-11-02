DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he met with Mr Shapps on Wednesday after the Utility Regulator suggested the payments may not be available until January.

Along with party colleague Carla Lockhart, Sir Jeffrey has insisted the government had agreed to make the payments in Northern Ireland this month.

Elsewhere in the UK, households are already receiving a series of payments under the scheme but differences in the way the energy market works on this side of the Irish Sea has held back the implementation of the government support programme.

Energy costs have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Speaking following his meeting with the Business Secretary, Sir Jeffrey said: "The cost of living crisis is impacting families across every corner of the United Kingdom, and it is vital that the support from our UK Government benefits all those families equally."

He continued: "The previous Prime Minister [Liz Truss] was clear in her commitment that households in Northern Ireland would receive the £400 energy bill discount in November. The current Prime Minister has also been very clear in his resolve to ensure that the UK will support those in need during this crisis.

"Given the delay and the urgency, the £400 should also be made as a single payment rather than in a number of instalments."

He added: "I have urged the Business Secretary to end this uncertainty and offer reassurance to households in Northern Ireland. As we approach ever-darker and colder days, the need for energy support increases. We are already in the midst of this crisis and people must have certainty when they attempt to prepare their family budget."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue was also raised in the House of Commons by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart on Wednesday.

In a statement, the DUP MP said: “The previous Prime Minister, Liz Truss, gave a clear commitment to the people of Northern Ireland that these payments would be issued in November. It was also made clear the payment would be in one lump sum.

"In other parts of the UK this payment is being issued. It is inexcusable that the Government is potentially reneging on commitments made to deliver this payment in a timely fashion. The timetable outlined by the former Prime Minister must be implemented.”

Other parties have also called for clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she has written to the Chief Secretary of the Treasury to request an urgent update.

In a statement, the Foyle MLA said: “People were counting on this money to help them get through the winter and had received assurances it would arrive this month.