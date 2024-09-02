PSNI body offers help to officers seeking promotion but warns: 'you MUST identify as LGBT+'
On Friday the BBC’s Nolan Show, which first reported the story, said there was “anger” among some officers after a memo was sent out by the force’s LGBT+ Staff Network saying they would only help certain employees, based on how they “identify”.
The PSNI says its has “addressed our concerns regarding these e-mails directly with the [LGBT] Network”.
An email, seen by the News Letter, emphasises the selective criteria in a bold red font which states “you MUST identify as LGBT+”.
TUV leader Jim Allister has now written to the Chief Constable about what he says is an “unfair advantage” in PSNI the assessments.
The North Antrim MP said: “I have been provided with a copy of what appears to be an email sent to PSNI officers advising that the LGBT Network is offering support for officers going for promotion this year. They advise that they are preparing revision classes and notes but that these are only available to officers who “identify as LGBT+”.
“I write to inquire what support - financial and otherwise - the PSNI provides to the LGBT Network including any contribution to the scheme detailed in this email including details of any classes which will be held on PSNI property. Please also advise how the promotion process can possibly be considered fair and equitable when the LGBT Network is offering the opportunity exclusively to officers who ‘identify as LGBT+’.”
The PSNI said it understands that emails from the LGBT+ Network were “in response to a request from their members to offer support to LGBT+ officers” and says its “ethos is one of inclusion and we work to support all our officers and staff ensuring we create an environment acting as one team”. A police spokesperson added: “We encourage all leaders across the Police Service to ensure that all officers and staff who want help and support in their ongoing development, including preparing for examinations and promotions, are able to avail of it”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.